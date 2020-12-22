Alliant Energy to forgive up to $5 million in unpaid bills; to be recovered through future rates

Wisconsin regulators have authorized Alliant Energy to forgive up to $5 million in unpaid utility bills and spread the costs among all ratepayers.

The Public Service Commission voted 2-1 Tuesday to approve a debt forgiveness plan that could become a model for other utilities trying to manage growing past-due balances as they have been prevented from disconnecting customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the Alliant plan, roughly 4,000 low-income residential customers who owe at least $300 for more than 60 days will be automatically enrolled in the program and have their balance reduced by 25%. Each subsequent payment will reduce the debt by another 1/12.

So, if the customer pays their bills on time for the next year, the past-due balance will be forgiven. Those who miss two consecutive payments in the next year will be kicked out of the program.

Alliant estimates this would result in about $1.1 million in lost revenue if implemented this year and another $3.9 million over the next two years, which the company proposed to fold into future rates.

The Citizens Utility Board said low-income customers often struggle to pay off past-due balances and their current bills on time, often falling into “a cycle of debt that can be difficult to escape.”