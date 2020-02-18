Alliant Energy Center redevelopment committee eyes downsized expansion to control costs

The committee next meets April 20, and Strang expects to present updated design renderings and cost estimates.

Corrigan, the former chair of the Dane County Board of Supervisors, said the county has made progress on the major redevelopment project. In 2018, the master plan was completed and in 2019, the committee provided preliminary findings for design and cost estimates.

“We’ve really done some important work in the last year to put us in place that this year can be a launching year,” Corrigan said.

By the end of 2020, Corrigan said she hopes the county will be able to apply for state funding. Last June, the state’s budget committee zeroed out $30 million meant to fund improvements and the expansion of Exhibition Hall.

