Alliant Energy Center redevelopment committee eyes downsized expansion to control costs
Alliant Energy Center redevelopment committee eyes downsized expansion to control costs

Exhibition Hall

Booths line Exhibition Hall during the Midwest Horse Fair at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison in 2016. The venue, which is being eyed for an upgrade, hosts events such as the World Dairy Expo, Midwest Horse Fair, Brat Fest and CrossFit games, which bring in visitors and revenue for the county. The expansion is expected to draw larger events.  

 

 
 
 PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

Dane County is eyeing design changes for the renovation of the Alliant Energy Center’s Exhibition Hall as a way to save costs driven up by tariffs and a tight labor market.

Instead of a two-story expansion of the exposition center, an architecture, engineering and interior design firm is looking at a one-story expansion. This would include adding exhibit hall space on the northern and southern part of the project and creating ballroom space on the lower level. 

Lawrence Barton, president and CEO of Strang architecture firm, said limiting renovations to one-story will keep costs in line with the $80 million target budget. The cost of vertical expansion led to higher-than expected costs, Barton said. 

"It was a higher structural cost. There were escalators involved,” Barton told the Alliant Energy Center Redevelopment Committee Monday. “By going in this direction, we eliminated the cost of all that vertical circulation.”

Expo Hall design rendering (copy)

A design rendering of an expanded Exhibition Hall on the Alliant Energy Center campus 

Last October, financial estimates from Strang put the cost of expanding Exhibition Hall at $130 million. 

Committee members expressed concern about making sure Dane County residents and future vendors recognize the expanded opportunities within the Exhibition Hall. 

“We need to make this investment because we need to meet the needs of future clients and clients we currently have whose needs are exceeding our space,” said Sharon Corrigan, the interim director of the Alliant Energy Center. “We want it to look significantly different and look more attractive as part of the gateway into Madison.” 

Barton said the design team does not want to lose the “drama” of the original design, which shows a two-story structure, sweeping windows and a welcoming front entrance.

“It’s a different project, but we’re trying to make it economical and functional and beautiful at the same time,” Barton said. 

The committee next meets April 20, and Strang expects to present updated design renderings and cost estimates.  

Corrigan, the former chair of the Dane County Board of Supervisors, said the county has made progress on the major redevelopment project. In 2018, the master plan was completed and in 2019, the committee provided preliminary findings for design and cost estimates. 

“We’ve really done some important work in the last year to put us in place that this year can be a launching year,” Corrigan said. 

By the end of 2020, Corrigan said she hopes the county will be able to apply for state funding. Last June, the state’s budget committee zeroed out $30 million meant to fund improvements and the expansion of Exhibition Hall. 

