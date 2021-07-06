Alliant Energy Center recovering from COVID-19 pandemic; revenues expected to surpass 2019

The Alliant Energy Center is recovering from the financial turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and expects to surpass even 2019 revenue levels.

Alliant Energy Center Director Brent McHenry told a Dane County committee Tuesday that the number of events and total revenue should increase significantly this year compared with 2019.

"We do plan to exceed 2019," he told the Public Works & Transportation Committee.

McHenry said the number of days with events contracted have been "restored to pre-pandemic levels." There were 279 contracted days in 2019, and the center expects a total of 336 days with events in 2021.

Revenues this year are expected to be up $900,000 over 2019, and up $3.1 million compared with 2020, McHenry said.

Almost all large events, concerts and expos on the 164-acre complex were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The campus was instead used for drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, but that ended in June.