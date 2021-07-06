Alliant Energy Center recovering from COVID-19 pandemic; revenues expected to surpass 2019

The Alliant Energy Center is recovering from the financial turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and expects to surpass even 2019 revenue levels.
Alliant Energy Center Director Brent McHenry told a Dane County committee Tuesday that the number of events and total revenue should increase significantly this year compared with 2019.
"We do plan to exceed 2019," he told the Public Works & Transportation Committee.
McHenry said the number of days with events contracted have been "restored to pre-pandemic levels." There were 279 contracted days in 2019, and the center expects a total of 336 days with events in 2021.
Revenues this year are expected to be up $900,000 over 2019, and up $3.1 million compared with 2020, McHenry said.
Almost all large events, concerts and expos on the 164-acre complex were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The campus was instead used for drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, but that ended in June.
On Tuesday, the center held the Wisconsin Future Farmers of America Convention, the first large-scale, in-person event since the pandemic hit. In April the World Dairy Expo, the county's largest exposition, confirmed it would return this fall after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
“We look forward to safely welcoming back Dane County residents and visitors to the Alliant Energy Center this summer,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement.
McHenry said the financial recovery was accomplished through lowering rates to be more competitive and restructuring the center's organization to "streamline" operations.
Expenses are down $2 million this year, a 50% decrease from 2019, McHenry said.
McHenry also gave a few more details on a planned $300 million to $500 million project to expand the center and possibly draw more events to the complex.
The center had previously only announced that it sought to expand the Exhibition Hall, but McHenry said the center is also looking at a potential hotel development, a new corporate office and changing the entrance to make it easier to reach from Rimrock Road.
The redevelopment is still in the early stages. McHenry said the center has received three project proposals from developers and is in the process of reviewing them to determine their feasibility.