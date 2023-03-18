All Wisconsin private and public schools would have to be stocked with naloxone or other agents to reverse opioid overdoses under a Republican proposal released Friday that its authors say could help ease the ongoing opioid epidemic.
The proposal mirrors a provision in Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' proposed budget. Its separate introduction is in line with Republicans' plans to strip the budget to its base and add the provisions that GOP lawmakers want in the final document.
The bill's introduction comes as opioid overdoses killed 68,630 people across the nation in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control. There were 1,427 opioid deaths in Wisconsin in 2021, a record rate driven by the influx of fentanyl, the Department of Health Services stated.
Opioid use has reached all age groups, a trend that led a Brown County school district to stock naloxone, also known as Narcan, in its schools — a move the bill authors want to duplicate statewide.
"Our schools shouldn’t have to be reactionary," according to a co-sponsorship memo from the offices of bill authors Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona, and Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls. "We don’t want to potentially lose a life to an overdose because we simply don’t think something like this would ever happen in our schools. Fentanyl is everywhere, shouldn’t Narcan be too?"
Under current law, school boards and private school governing bodies must supply first aid kits, but they often don't include agents to reverse overdoses. State law allows some school workers to administer opioid antagonists like naloxone. The bill would require each school to maintain "a usable supply of an opioid antagonist on site, in a place that is accessible at all times."
Spokespeople for Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the proposal, which appears from its inclusion in Evers' budget to have bipartisan support.
