All of Wisconsin's Congressional Republicans vote against second COVID-19 relief package

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan, Ron Kind and Gwen Moore voted in favor of the bill.

“Wisconsin needs help and it’s essential that Congress provide some now before the end of the year," Baldwin said in a statement. "But our job is not done responding to this public health and economic crisis. In January, we need to come back and start working together with the Biden Administration to provide federal support to Wisconsin that working families, our state, and local communities are going to need next year to get past this deadly pandemic and build back better.”

Kind, D-La Crosse, said in a statement the bill "lays the groundwork for a smooth COVID-19 vaccine rollout and a robust economic recovery."

"While there’s light at the end of the tunnel as COVID-19 vaccines continue to be distributed across the country, people are currently facing serious economic challenges,” Kind said. “While I’m glad to see Congress come together and work across the aisle to pass this legislation, this process was unnecessarily painful, and relief for Wisconsinites is long overdue."

The bill goes to President Donald Trump for his signature, which is expected in the coming days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

