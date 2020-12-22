 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All of Wisconsin's Congressional Republicans vote against second COVID-19 relief package
0 comments
topical top story

All of Wisconsin's Congressional Republicans vote against second COVID-19 relief package

{{featured_button_text}}

All six of Wisconsin's Republican Congressional members voted against a second COVID-19 relief package Monday, which ultimately passed the U.S. House and Senate.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who last week blocked an effort to pass a second round of COVID-19 aid that included up to $1,200 in direct payments to some, on Monday joined five other GOP Senators to vote against the latest proposal — a $900 billion pandemic relief package that's attached to a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill.

The bill would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants, and theaters and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

"This monstrosity was 5,593 pages long, and passed only nine hours after the Senate first saw it," Johnson said in a statement. "It will be weeks, maybe months, before we begin to understand all that has been included. I simply could not support this dysfunction, so I voted no."

The bill passed the GOP-controlled Senate in a 92-6 vote, with no Democratic members opposed. The bill also passed the Democratic-controlled House earlier in the day with a 359-53 vote, with all five of Wisconsin's Republican members — Bryan Steil, James Sensenbrenner, Glenn Grothman, Tom Tiffany and Mike Gallagher — voting against it.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan, Ron Kind and Gwen Moore voted in favor of the bill.

“Wisconsin needs help and it’s essential that Congress provide some now before the end of the year," Baldwin said in a statement. "But our job is not done responding to this public health and economic crisis. In January, we need to come back and start working together with the Biden Administration to provide federal support to Wisconsin that working families, our state, and local communities are going to need next year to get past this deadly pandemic and build back better.”

Kind, D-La Crosse, said in a statement the bill "lays the groundwork for a smooth COVID-19 vaccine rollout and a robust economic recovery."

"While there’s light at the end of the tunnel as COVID-19 vaccines continue to be distributed across the country, people are currently facing serious economic challenges,” Kind said. “While I’m glad to see Congress come together and work across the aisle to pass this legislation, this process was unnecessarily painful, and relief for Wisconsinites is long overdue."

The bill goes to President Donald Trump for his signature, which is expected in the coming days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics