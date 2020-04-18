All mail-in voting happens in other states, but Wisconsin Republicans aren't interested amid COVID-19 pandemic

Steineke said the state should continue encouraging voters to cast their ballots absentee, or to request absentee ballots to be sent for the duration of the year. He also said Evers should alert cities and towns more quickly than he did in April about how many National Guard members the state plans to deploy to assist at the polls. He also wants investigations into actions the mayors took in Milwaukee and Green Bay that resulted in long voter lines.

Unpacking all-mail elections

Five states currently conduct elections entirely by mail: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, which are controlled by Democrats, and Utah, a Republican state. At least 21 other states have laws that allow some smaller elections to be run by mail.

In such elections, ballots are mailed out far in advance to all registered voters.

Steineke raised a concern that an all mail-in election wouldn’t allow people to seek recourse if they don’t receive their ballot in time — because there wouldn’t be in-person polling locations as a backstop — but that’s not an issue in the all mail-in states.