Alex Lasry exiting Democratic U.S. Senate field after pouring over $12 million into race, endorses Mandela Barnes

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry, who poured over $12 million into the race, is dropping out two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary election.

Confirming his plans to drop out, Lasry spokesperson Thad Nation said Lasry will make his announcement Wednesday afternoon outside of the Fiserv Forum, where he will endorse Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who will also be there.

Lasry's exit, first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, all but guarantees Barnes' path to victory in the Democratic field, which would lead him to take on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in November. The only remaining Democratic candidate besides Barnes who has polled above 1% in the Marquette Law School Poll is state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who had 9% support in the latest poll to Barnes' 25%. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropped out of the race on Monday and endorsed Barnes.

Lasry had campaigned on raising wages and building unions, running largely on his past actions as an executive for the Bucks, which his father co-owns. The husband of Planned Parenthood for Wisconsin's chief of staff, Lasry had also run on codifying women's right to an abortion.

Lasry formerly worked as a White House aide in several capacities during former President Barack Obama's time in office. Born in New York City, Lasry moved to Milwaukee in 2014 when his billionaire father became the Bucks' co-owner. Aside from working for the Bucks, Lasry led efforts to bring the 2020 Democratic National Convention to Milwaukee — an event that ultimately fell through with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had been implicitly and explicitly slammed by his Democratic opponents and much of Wisconsin's liberal base for the money he poured into the race. Barnes said Wisconsin needs to elect somebody who isn't a millionaire. Calling Lasry a wealthy candidate out of touch with Wisconsinites, Nelson had said Democrats would have to scrap a key talking point against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' potential Republican challenger, millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, if Lasry wins the Democratic U.S. Senate primary. In May, Lasry received an extension that enabled him not to report his vast financial assets until after the August primary.

This story will be updated.