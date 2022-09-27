Ald. Syed Abbas won't seek reelection to Madison City Council's 12th District

Madison Ald. Syed Abbas, who has represented the city's North and East Sides since 2019 and served as City Council president in 2021-22, will not seek reelection in the upcoming spring elections.

Abbas, who served as president during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a champion of racial equity and engaged in some of the city's major issues, including:

"I love the work and the accomplishments we are achieving together," Abbas said in a statement. "The people of the district are diverse and have unique perspectives on a variety of issues. I have learned so much from all of you. The journey as council president during the pandemic was tough, no doubt. But, it was greatly rewarding, as have been all my years on the council."

In August, Abbas placed second in a crowded Democratic primary for the state Assembly in the 46th District. He could not be reached for comment.

In his statement, Abbas said he is making an early announcement because he wants to give time to district residents to start thinking and planning a run for the council seat. The deadline to collect signatures and file nomination papers is Jan. 5. A primary, if needed, is set for Feb. 21 and the general election is April 4.