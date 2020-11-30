Ald. Shiva Bidar won’t run for re-election to Madison City Council

Ald. Shiva Bidar, 5th District, announced Monday morning that she will not run for re-election in to the Madison City Council in April.

Bidar, who was first elected in 2009 and has served two stints as City Council president, said in a statement that it “has been an honor and a privilege to serve our city.”

“I have learned so much and have done my best to represent you and to advance racial equity and social justice,” she said. “Much work still needs to be done and a steadfast commitment to racial equity must remain at the center of the work ahead.”