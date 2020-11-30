 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ald. Shiva Bidar won’t run for re-election to Madison City Council
0 comments
alert

Ald. Shiva Bidar won’t run for re-election to Madison City Council

{{featured_button_text}}
Ald. Shiva Bidar in 2019

Ald. Shiva Bidar is seen in this 2019 file photo.

 MICHELLE STOCKER

Ald. Shiva Bidar, 5th District, announced Monday morning that she will not run for re-election in to the Madison City Council in April.

Bidar, who was first elected in 2009 and has served two stints as City Council president, said in a statement that it “has been an honor and a privilege to serve our city.”

“I have learned so much and have done my best to represent you and to advance racial equity and social justice,” she said. “Much work still needs to be done and a steadfast commitment to racial equity must remain at the center of the work ahead.”

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics