Ald. Sara Eskrich announced her resignation from Madison City Council’s District 13 seat Wednesday, becoming the third alder to leave mid-term within the past two months.
Eskrich accepted an executive director position based in Brookfield with the nonpartisan group Political Innovation, which is focused on making systemic changes at all levels of government. Her last City Council meeting will be Aug. 7.
“Serving in local government is just so critically important,” Eskrich said. “It’s very hard for me to transition, but I am really looking forward to serve in a very different way.”
Eskrich was first elected in 2015 and represents a diverse district that runs from Monroe Street to Lake Monona, bordered by Regent Street on the north and the University of Wisconsin Arboretum and Wingra Creek on the south.
She has served on the Finance Committee since she was elected in addition to terms on the Community Development Authority, Community Services Committee and the Bayview Foundation Board, among others.
“I have been so honored to serve in District 13 and will miss the work and the people and all the exciting things that are happening in the district,” Eskrich said.
Tangible projects such as the Monroe Street reconstruction project are visible markers of projects Eskrich has shepherded in her district, but she also said the preliminary work of the major redevelopment of the Triangle neighborhood and along Park Street will be transformational.
“They have much work in front of them, but I believe we have started a good process that will allow residents to have an active voice,” Eskrich said.
Denise DeMarb and Mark Clear recently resigned from their positions as alders of District 16 and 19, respectively. The City Council confirmed Michael Tierney to serve in the District 16 seat and Keith Furman in the District 19 seat until the term ends April 16, 2019.