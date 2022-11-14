Ald. Patrick Heck won't seek reelection to Madison City Council

Madison Ald. Patrick Heck, 2nd District, will not be run for reelection in the spring, after redistricting early this year placed the home where he has lived since 2003 outside the 2nd District and into the 6th District.
Heck, elected in the spring of 2019, won reelection to represent the 2nd District on the Near East Side in 2021. After redistricting boundary shifts took effect on Jan. 1, 2022, he has resided in the 6th District but is legally able to represent the 2nd District until the coming spring election.
Candidates who win in the spring election must live in the district they would represent by the time they are seated on April 18. On his city webpage, Heck said he has no plan to move to the 2nd District, which shifted toward Downtown, and that he also has decided against running in the 6th District. Currently, no other current council members live in the "new" 6th District, which covers the Near East Side.
In August 2022, Madison selected three finalists in its Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge, aimed at creating a “visionary, inclusive and environmentally focused master plan” for 1.7 miles of shoreline and 17 acres of Madison’s foremost public lakefront. Planners are looking for concepts that can better connect neighborhoods and residents to the lake, improve water quality and preserve the lake's cultural history. Take a brief tour of this stretch of shoreline, which runs from Williamson Street to Olin Park.
Heck could not be reached for comment.
Before running for the council, Heck was a member of the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association Council, where he chaired the TLNA development committee.
Heck is the third council member to announce intentions not to run again, following Ald. Syed Abbas, 12th District, and Council President Keith Furman, 19th District. Also, four other council members have resigned during the current two-year term for various reasons.
The deadline to collect signatures and file nomination papers is Jan. 5. A primary, if needed, is set for Feb. 21, and the general election is April 4.
Photos: 2022 Willy Street Parade
Bringing a mix of whimsy and pomp to the Wil-Mar neighborhood, participants in the annual Willy Street Parade gather for the annual event in Madison, Wis. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The procession is one of the highlights of the two day Willy Street Festival which features a variety of eclectic music performances, international food offerings, arts vendors and more along a three block stretch of Williamson Street. Lending his bubble-making skills to the event is Jim Wildeman. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Bringing a mix of whimsy and pomp to the Wil-Mar neighborhood, participants in the annual Willy Street Parade gather for the annual event in Madison, Wis. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The procession is one of the highlights of the two day Willy Street Festival which features a variety of eclectic music performances, international food offerings, arts vendors and more along a three block stretch of Williamson Street. Greeting Zaia Thompson, 5, right, and her sister, Mahlia, 11, is stilt-walker Linda DiRaimondo. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Bringing a mix of whimsy and pomp to the Wil-Mar neighborhood, participants in the annual Willy Street Parade gather for the annual event in Madison, Wis. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The procession is one of the highlights of the two day Willy Street Festival which features a variety of eclectic music performances, international food offerings, arts vendors and more along a three block stretch of Williamson Street. Reacting to a passing marching band is Eleanor Pearson, 5. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Bringing a mix of whimsy and pomp to the Wil-Mar neighborhood, participants in the annual Willy Street Parade gather for the annual event in Madison, Wis. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The procession is one of the highlights of the two day Willy Street Festival which features a variety of eclectic music performances, international food offerings, arts vendors and more along a three block stretch of Williamson Street. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Bringing a mix of whimsy and pomp to the Wil-Mar neighborhood, participants in the annual Willy Street Parade gather for the annual event in Madison, Wis. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The procession is one of the highlights of the two day Willy Street Festival which features a variety of eclectic music performances, international food offerings, arts vendors and more along a three block stretch of Williamson Street. Lending his bubble-making skills to the event is Jim Wildeman. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Bringing a mix of whimsy and pomp to the Wil-Mar neighborhood, participants in the annual Willy Street Parade gather for the annual event in Madison, Wis. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The procession is one of the highlights of the two day Willy Street Festival which features a variety of eclectic music performances, international food offerings, arts vendors and more along a three block stretch of Williamson Street. Capturing a photo of the event is Tracy Matuszak. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Bringing a mix of whimsy and pomp to the Wil-Mar neighborhood, participants in the annual Willy Street Parade gather for the annual event in Madison, Wis. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The procession is one of the highlights of the two day Willy Street Festival which features a variety of eclectic music performances, international food offerings, arts vendors and more along a three block stretch of Williamson Street. Joining members of the Madison Area Jugglers is Nick Aikens. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Bringing a mix of whimsy and pomp to the Wil-Mar neighborhood, participants in the annual Willy Street Parade gather for the annual event in Madison, Wis. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The procession is one of the highlights of the two day Willy Street Festival which features a variety of eclectic music performances, international food offerings, arts vendors and more along a three block stretch of Williamson Street. Conversing prior to the march are Raging Grannies members Jeanne Nye, left, and Gabriele Solterra. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Bringing a mix of whimsy and pomp to the Wil-Mar neighborhood, participants in the annual Willy Street Parade gather for the annual event in Madison, Wis. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The procession is one of the highlights of the two day Willy Street Festival which features a variety of eclectic music performances, international food offerings, arts vendors and more along a three block stretch of Williamson Street. Performing during the march are members of the Madison Unicyclers. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Bringing a mix of whimsy and pomp to the Wil-Mar neighborhood, participants in the annual Willy Street Parade gather for the annual event in Madison, Wis. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The procession is one of the highlights of the two day Willy Street Festival which features a variety of eclectic music performances, international food offerings, arts vendors and more along a three block stretch of Williamson Street. Performing along the route are members of the Forward Marching Band. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.