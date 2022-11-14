Ald. Patrick Heck won't seek reelection to Madison City Council

Madison Ald. Patrick Heck, 2nd District, will not be run for reelection in the spring, after redistricting early this year placed the home where he has lived since 2003 outside the 2nd District and into the 6th District.

Heck, elected in the spring of 2019, won reelection to represent the 2nd District on the Near East Side in 2021. After redistricting boundary shifts took effect on Jan. 1, 2022, he has resided in the 6th District but is legally able to represent the 2nd District until the coming spring election.

Candidates who win in the spring election must live in the district they would represent by the time they are seated on April 18. On his city webpage, Heck said he has no plan to move to the 2nd District, which shifted toward Downtown, and that he also has decided against running in the 6th District. Currently, no other current council members live in the "new" 6th District, which covers the Near East Side.

Heck could not be reached for comment.

Before running for the council, Heck was a member of the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association Council, where he chaired the TLNA development committee.

Heck is the third council member to announce intentions not to run again, following Ald. Syed Abbas, 12th District, and Council President Keith Furman, 19th District. Also, four other council members have resigned during the current two-year term for various reasons.

The deadline to collect signatures and file nomination papers is Jan. 5. A primary, if needed, is set for Feb. 21, and the general election is April 4.