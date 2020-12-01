 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ald. Max Prestigiacomo says he won't run for City Council reelection
0 comments
top story

Ald. Max Prestigiacomo says he won't run for City Council reelection

{{featured_button_text}}

Ald. Max Prestigiacomo, who represents the campus-area 8th District, announced Tuesday that he won't be running for reelection to the Madison City Council. 

Instead, Prestigiacomo said he hopes his seat will go to a person of color, and pointed to local community organizers Juliana Bennett and Ayomi Obuseh as candidates for his seat that he would support.

Both are members of Impact Demand, a group of youth activists who organized many of the protests against police brutality and racism that happened this summer in Madison after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. 

"I know that my place in this movement is to actively recruit and seek out Black and Indigenous people of color with lived experience to run for office, which absolutely includes my own seat," Prestigiacomo said in a statement. 

Prestigiacomo has gained attention on the council for his work pushing for a progressive agenda including proposals to ban tear gas and pepper spray, defund the police department, ban police's use of face surveillance technology and block funding for sponge-firing projectile launchers used by police against protesters. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He also caught heat for reposting a flyer to his personal Facebook page that called on protesters to "Do what you want. F--- s--- up."

In his remaining five months, Prestigiacomo said he plans to continue rejecting the "niceties and political decorums" that maintain the status quo and prevent change from happening. 

"I fully intend to continue my work and the disruption politics that has created the headway on racial equity and social justice," Prestigiacomo said. "I am continuously grateful for the support and honored to serve."

Photos: Madison erupts Monday in wake of Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

Max Prestigiacomo

Prestigiacomo

 MICHELLE STOCKER
0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics