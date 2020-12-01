Ald. Max Prestigiacomo says he won't run for City Council reelection

Ald. Max Prestigiacomo, who represents the campus-area 8th District, announced Tuesday that he won't be running for reelection to the Madison City Council.

Instead, Prestigiacomo said he hopes his seat will go to a person of color, and pointed to local community organizers Juliana Bennett and Ayomi Obuseh as candidates for his seat that he would support.

Both are members of Impact Demand, a group of youth activists who organized many of the protests against police brutality and racism that happened this summer in Madison after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

"I know that my place in this movement is to actively recruit and seek out Black and Indigenous people of color with lived experience to run for office, which absolutely includes my own seat," Prestigiacomo said in a statement.