Ald. Lindsay Lemmer will resign from the Madison City Council effective May 11

Madison Ald. Lindsay Lemmer announced Friday that she will resign from the City Council effective May 11, about a year before her two-year term ends in April 2023.

Lemmer, who has represented the 3rd District on the East and Far East Sides since April 2019, said she is leaving because she has accepted a senior position that will require her full attention and her partner has accepted a career opportunity on the West Coast.

“Representing our community on the Madison City Council has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Lemmer said in an announcement on the city's webpage. "I hope you know that only a unique opportunity for my partner, Adam, and I would take me away from this service.”

Lemmer, elected to the council in April 2019 and re-elected in April 2021, has served on the city's influential Plan Commission and many other boards, committee, commissions and special work groups.

“Ald. Lemmer has served her district and our city well,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “She’s been a strong advocate for constituent concerns, but has also identified and successfully achieved policy changes in her time on council. I wish her all the best.”

The procedure for filling the vacancy is set out in city ordinances and state law.

Council President Keith Furman, 19th District, will oversee an application process to fill the vacancy. Applications will be reviewed by the council's Executive Committee, which will also conduct applicant interviews. After interviews, the committee will make a recommendation to the full council, which will then appoint an interim council member for the district until a new member is elected in April 2023.

The process to fill the vacancy will begin soon and a timeline will be made available in the near future.

