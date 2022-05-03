Ald. Christian Albouras will resign from the Madison City Council effective May 20

Madison Ald. Christian Albouras said Monday he will resign from the City Council later this month, about a year before his two-year term ends in April 2023.
Albouras and his family will be leaving the city’s Meadowood Neighborhood, which is part of District 20, and moving into a new home Madison’s West Side. He said Monday evening that necessitates leaving his council seat.
“Serving on the council and advocating for the best interest of District 20 residents has been one of the most rewarding experiences during my career,” Albouras said in a statement Monday afternoon. “I want to share my appreciation to the alders who will continue to serve on the council, dedicate their time, and focus on the needs of residents in Madison. My wife and I will continue to be engaged with residents to support the city and region, and ensure that greater Madison is a place where everyone can thrive.”
City Council President Keith Furman will oversee the application process to fill Albrouras’ seat. Applications will be reviewed by the City Council’s Executive Committee, per state statute. An exact timeline for filling the vacancy will be within the next week, Furman said in an email Monday night.
The committee will interview applicants and recommend the best candidate to the Council for a final vote. The council’s appointee will serve the remainder of Albouras’ term.
“We appreciate Alder Albouras’ service to his district and city,” Furman said. “We’re thankful for his impact to the community.”
Albouras’ announcement comes about 10 days after Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, 3rd District, said she would resign effective May 11.
Lemmer said in April that she has accepted a senior position that would require her full attention, and that her partner accepted a career opportunity on the West Coast. They are moving to the San Francisco area, she said.
“Ald. Albouras brought a valuable perspective to the Common Council, and made sure that his constituents’ voices were heard in city government,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “We’ll miss him, but wish him all the best.”
Albouras was first elected to the City Council in 2019 and re-elected in 2021. Albouras has served on various committees and commissions, including for Madison Police Department policy review, urban design, planning, economic development and others.
Albouras has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from UW-Whitewater and currently works for the state Department of Children and Families as a deputy administrator in the Division of Early Care and Education.
Asked whether he will run again for a future open seat, Albouras said Monday evening he would “be honored to serve” if the opportunity came up, but it would be a decision requiring serious consideration.
State Journal reporter Dean Mosiman contributed to this report.
As the community emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been amazing to witness the creativity, dedication to causes and resilience that give hope and promise. I chose stories that reflect that dynamic, some involving long-held dreams, including pieces about a vision for the next Downtown in the wake of the pandemic and protests against racism, and the Bayview Foundation's plans for redevelopment of low-income housing into what will be one of the coolest neighborhoods in Madison. A proposal for an 18-story housing tower that would have razed the historic Wonder Bar with its gangster lore on the South Side revived a movement to save the building with the final chapters of the saga yet to be written. After fits and starts, the Wisconsin Historical Society chose a site for a long-sought, $120 million museum at the top of State Street. And I was able to document the move of a homeless man from the once sprawling homeless encampment at Reindahl Park near East Towne to the city's first tiny shelter encampment in an industrial area on the Southeast Side.
There's been so much more -- the plight of event venues amid the pandemic, the Urban League of Greater Madison's proposed Black Business Hub and the unveiling of plans for the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, both on the South Side, new investments and initiatives to address gun violence, the coming of bus rapid transit and a transit network redesign.
It will be something to watch so many of these ventures come to fruition in coming years.
