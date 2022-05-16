Ald. Arvina Martin to resign from Madison City Council

Madison Ald. Arvina Martin, 11th District, will resign from the City Council effective May 25 to focus more on her family, personal life and a new job at Emerge Wisconsin, an organization that assists Democratic women seeking public office.

Martin, the council's first Ho Chunk Nation member, was elected in 2017 and reelected in 2019 and 2021, serving as council vice president from April 2021 through last month. Her term ends in April 2023. She is the third council member to announce a resignation in recent weeks, following Lindsay Lemmer, 3rd District, and Christian Albouras, 20th District.

"Serving my neighbors and the city I love has been the greatest incredible honor," Martin said. “The past two years have been hard for all of us. From the pandemic keeping us all at home, to kids doing schooling virtually and other demands, I know so many of us have been stretched to our limits. Heading into the rest of 2022, my priorities have shifted. I want to focus on my family and personal life.

"The work I do at Emerge Wisconsin will help create a pipeline of strong, effective leaders that will usher our state into the future," she said. Fortunately, this work means I get to continue to strive to improve the city of Madison and the state of Wisconsin every day."

Martin, who served on an array of city committees, special work groups and task forces, was part of many initiatives, from redesigning the city's flag to updating our historic preservation ordinances and piloting the new Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) program, which teams a paramedic and crisis worker to treat behavioral health emergencies.

“Ald. Martin has been an invaluable member of the City Council, serving her district thoughtfully and balancing different viewpoints with grace and empathy," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "As the Council’s first and only Ho Chunk member, she has provided an important connection with the Ho Chunk Nation and a unique perspective on policies and projects. I will miss her presence on the Council and want to thank her for her years of service."

The procedure for filling the vacancy is set out in city ordinances and state law. Council President Keith Furman, 19th District, will oversee an application process.

Those seeking the appointment must submit an application by 4:30 p.m. May 27.

Applications will be reviewed by the council's Executive Committee, which will also conduct applicant interviews at a special meeting on June 1. After interviews, the committee will make a recommendation to the full council, which will then appoint an interim council member for the district at its June 7 meeting.

Applications should be emailed to: ccec@cityofmadison.com.

Applications should include the candidate's name, address, phone numbers, email address, a resume covering education, work, neighborhood and civic experience, and an explanation of why the person wants the position, what the person hopes to accomplish, and whether they plan to run for the seat in the spring 2023 election.

For more information, contact Furman at 608-912-0000 or district19@cityofmadison.com; council Vice President Jael Currie at 608-516-7151 or district16@cityofmadison.com; or council chief of staff Karen Kapusta-Pofahl at 608-261-9159 or kkapusta-pofahl@cityofmadison.com.

