Airport Commission to hold public hearing on PFAS clean-up efforts
top story

Fighter Jets Wisconsin (copy)

The Air Force chose Madison's Truax Field as the future home of a squadron of F-35 fighter jets in April of 2020. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
As work continues to remediate a class of man-made contaminants called PFAS at the Dane County Regional Airport, community members wishing to learn more can attend a virtual public hearing Wednesday. 

PFAS — also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — can linger in the environment for possibly centuries. They exist in soils and water underneath Dane County Regional Airport and Truax Field on Madison's north side, likely stemming from the use of firefighting foam.  

The airport also houses the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing, which is preparing to accommodate the coming  F-35 fighter jets by constructing a flight simulator facility. Separately, the airport started work on an expansion of its south terminal.  

As this work proceeds, community members and some Dane County Board supervisors want more information on how the county can regulate activities at the airport to prevent making the contamination worse. 

The Airport Commission’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and includes a series of presentations from airport director Kim Jones, assistant corporation counsel Amy Tutwiler and representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs and the Wisconsin 115th Fighter Wing.  

[Dane County, Madison employees required to show proof of vaccination]

Members of the public will be able to speak at the meeting if they register ahead of time online, but there will not be a question and answer session for local elected officials and members of the public.  

In 2019, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources named Dane County, the city of Madison and the Wisconsin Air National Guard as responsible for remediating contamination at the airport. 

In September 2020, the Air National Guard Readiness Center chose Truax Field as one of two sites — selected out of 10 across the nation — that will undergo a multi-year investigation to determine long-term clean-up remedies.

A previously scheduled in-person public meeting was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, according to the airport, and additional community information sessions are expected as the investigation continues.

Abigail Becker

Abigail Becker joined The Capital Times in 2016, where she primarily covers city and county government. She previously worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal. 

