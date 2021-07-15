Airport Commission rejects resolution seeking PFAS clean-up oversight

“We really need an easy place for the public to see what’s going on and also enable some trust that the county is being open and transparent and has the best interest of county residents at heart,” she said.

In 2019, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources named Dane County, the city of Madison and the Wisconsin Air National Guard as responsible for remediating contamination at the airport. In September 2020, the Air National Guard Readiness Center chose Truax Field to receive a remedial investigation for PFAS.

And the DNR approved interim actions to reduce the movement of PFAS compounds from the airport via Starkweather Creek, like studying samples of Starkweather Creek in order to better understand the distribution and concentration of PFAS in areas within and just downstream of the airport boundary.

Finally, Dane County is working to improve storm water pipes that may be leaking or broken. “It’s all a process and a project that moves very slowly, but it’s definitely underway,” Jones said.

The resolution next heads to four more committees before the Dane County Board could take it up for final approval.

