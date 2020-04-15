Air Force picks Truax for F-35 base; Madison opponents consider legal response

The state Legislature last fall passed a bipartisan resolution in support of bringing the jets to Truax, though several local lawmakers opposed the move.

State Rep. Chris Taylor, a Democrat who represents east-side neighborhoods that could be impacted, said that of several sites under consideration — including sites in Idaho, Florida and Michigan — Madison was the worst choice.

“The Air Force’s own Environmental Impact Statement showed that out of the five locations under consideration, the people, land and water of Madison would suffer the worst impacts,” she said.

Taylor said the decision threatens to exacerbate racial disparities in a city where those disparities are already among the worst in the nation. And she said noise from the jets will disturb several schools and more than a dozen daycare facilities near the airfield.