A letter from Acting Air Force Secretary Matthew Donovan states that a proposed F-35 squadron at Truax Field would not include nuclear weapons storage and provides some clarity on the sound and frequency associated with the new planes.
However, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, said far too many questions remain and has requested the Air Force provide a 30-day extension to the public comment deadline, which is set for Friday.
"I think some of the questions still remain about what that sound will actually mean to people and their homes, especially around the term of 'incompatible for residential use,'" Pocan said Thursday.
The Air Force has identified Madison and Montgomery, Alabama, as preferred sites for two squadrons of the new $90 million jets. Many residents have voiced their opposition because the Air Force's 1,099-page environmental impact statement concluded the jets will cause increased noise for nearby neighborhoods — including some schools — and have a disproportionate impact on low-income residents and people of color.
Supporters of the jets have pointed to the 64 new jobs, accounting for $1.8 million in annual economic activity, associated with the jets. They also have said securing the new planes would add security to the more than 1,650 jobs and $99 million in annual economic impact already supported by Truax.
The Air Force's draft environmental impact statement estimates about 1,000 additional households around the airport would be subject to an average daily noise level from the jets above 65 decibels, or about as loud as a nearby vacuum cleaner.
But that represents an average of all airplane noise in the area over 24 hours. During the few seconds the jets take to pass overhead, the noise can reach 110 decibels or more — about 16 times louder than a vacuum cleaner — the equivalent of being at a loud rock concert or standing next to a car horn.
In a Tuesday letter to Pocan, Acting Air Force Secretary Matthew Donovan said areas surrounding Truax identified in the report as being "incompatible for residential use," does not mean they possess non-livable conditions.
Donovan said 65-75 decibels is considered "moderately loud." Just over 550 people, or 229 households, already reside within a 65-70 decibel area.
In the letter, Donovan said it's expected the F-35 jets would result in "slightly more events expected than there were previously," or about two more flights per day and the aircraft would be louder than the current F-16 jets at Truax.
Pocan said he has sent the Air Force two additional letters seeking information. He also has called for a demonstration of the takeoff of a F-35 and F-16 to allow residents to compare.
"The easiest way to make it understandable is to actually have the planes come in and make a landing," Pocan said.
In regard to questions on the storage of nuclear weapons at Truax, Donovan said that while F-35 jets could eventually become nuclear capable, the squadron being considered in Wisconsin does not include nuclear weapons storage.
Pocan said he interpreted that response as a "hard no."
A final decision by Donovan is expected in February, 30 days after the final environmental impact study is released. Friday is the deadline for comments on the draft study.
Earlier this week, state Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, called for a 60-day extension to the F-35 public comment period.
Both the Madison City Council and Madison School Board have asked the Air Force to potentially reconsider Truax Field as a preferred location and 15 Dane County supervisors have signed a letter opposing the jets.
U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, former governors Scott Walker and Jim Doyle and several state lawmakers have expressed support for the F-35 squadron.