Air Force confirms Wisconsin National Guard’s former commander Donald Dunbar under investigation

Wisconsin’s National Guard chief resigns over botched handling of sexual assault investigations The report found the Guard’s sexual misconduct policies and procedures were out-of-date, ineffective, understaffed and in violation of federal rules.

Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the OCI investigators discovered that Dunbar had launched another internal sexual assault investigation sometime before October while their review was ongoing, even though he knew that OCI had already flagged internal investigations as a serious problem within his ranks.

Evers’ office learned in October that OCI had forwarded the allegations to the National Guard Bureau’s inspector general and learned in late December that he was under investigation. Baldauff said she didn’t know specifically what violations investigators were looking at or whether the probe was still ongoing.

Maj. Rob Perino, a spokesman for the National Guard Bureau, said Wednesday that any investigation would be handled by the Air Force since Dunbar was an Air Force officer while he was leading the Wisconsin Guard. Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek confirmed late Wednesday that there is an ongoing investigation involving Dunbar but declined to provide any further details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0