Aide: Ron Johnson wanted to hand Mike Pence documents falsely stating Donald Trump won Wisconsin

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson wanted to hand then-Vice President Mike Pence official-looking documents falsely affirming former President Donald Trump won in Wisconsin and Michigan as Pence prepared to confirm Joe Biden's win in January 2021, according to text messages revealed at a U.S. House hearing Tuesday.

The Wisconsin document, signed by 10 Republicans who convened in the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, was filled out on the same day the Democratic slate of Wisconsin electors met in the same building to deliver the state's 10 electoral votes to Biden. The meeting of Republicans occurred after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Biden had won the election.

"Do not give that to him," Chris Hodgson, a top Pence aide told Johnson's chief of staff Sean Riley, on Jan. 6, 2021 after Riley mentioned Johnson wanting to hand the documents to Pence. The text messages were produced Tuesday by the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"The senator had no involvement in the creation of an alternate slate of electors and had no foreknowledge that it was going to be delivered to our office," Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning said in a statement after the revelation. "This was a staff to staff exchange. His new Chief of Staff contacted the Vice President’s office. The Vice President’s office said not to give it to him and we did not. There was no further action taken."

Johnson was one of eight U.S. senators who signed an objection to counting Arizona's electors, but he ultimately voted to accept them after the Capitol insurrection. He later told a liberal activist "there's nothing obviously skewed about the results" of the 2020 presidential election. Since that comment, though, Johnson has consistently supported former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's effort to review the 2020 election.

"Wisconsin, we deserve better," the Democratic Party of Wisconsin stated on Twitter.

The U.S. House Select committee also presented a Jan. 4, 2021, message from Wisconsin Republican Party executive director Mark Jefferson saying, "Freaking (Trump) idiots want someone to fly original elector papers to the senate President. They're gonna call one of us to tell us just what the hell is going on."

Wisconsin Republican Party spokesperson Anna Kelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Republicans have said the meeting to sign the document was to preserve their legal options amid litigation surrounding the election. Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro sent a memo to fellow Trump attorney and former Dane County Circuit Court Judge James Troupis on Nov. 18, 2020, detailing the Republicans’ eventual plan to pose as electors.

Chesebro's memo corroborates reports that the fake GOP electors were coordinated by Trump's legal team in an attempt to present Pence with conflicting slates of electors during the congressional certification so that he could throw the election to a House vote, which would have handed the election to Trump.

One of those fake electors, former Wisconsin Republican Party chairman Andrew Hitt, told the U.S. House committee in a video presented Tuesday that he was told the fake Trump electors would only count if a court ruled in the former president's favor.

Official-looking certificates were submitted by Republicans claiming to be electors in six other states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico and Pennsylvania.

In a Dec. 9, 2020, memo obtained by The Washington Post and published this week, Chesebro called the plan to sign official-looking paperwork in Wisconsin and Arizona "unproblematic." He reportedly called that plan “slightly problematic” in Michigan, “somewhat dicey” in Georgia and Pennsylvania and "extremely problematic" in Nevada.

Chesebro, Troupis and the 10 Republicans who signed the paperwork are now subject to a lawsuit in Wisconsin — the first of its kind nationwide — alleging they played a role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The lawsuit seeks more than $2.4 million in damages, including $2,000 fines for the Republicans and their attorneys, and up to $200,000 in punitive damages for each plaintiff. Plaintiffs in the case include lawfully elected Wisconsin electors Khary Penebaker and Mary Arnold, as well as Bonnie Joseph, who is listed in court documents as someone who “objects to Defendants’ unlawful interference in Wisconsin’s participation in the Electoral College."

Law Forward also filed a complaint with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and another with the Office of Lawyer Regulation — the agency that handles complaints against lawyers in Wisconsin — against Hitt. The U.S. Department of Justice is also looking into the matter.

