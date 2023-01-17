Ahead of vote, 4 past and present Dane County sheriffs plead for $13.5 million jail referendum

The four most recent Dane County sheriffs are calling on the County Board to let voters decide whether to devote more money to a jail-renovation project, with the current sheriff accusing board members of intentionally delaying action and risking inmates' lives.

Again decrying the 1950s-era section of the jail located in the City-County Building in Downtown Madison, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett called the board's efforts to fund jail renovations a "failure." Backed by his three predecessors, Dave Mahoney, Gary Hamblin and Rick Raemisch, Barrett said letting voters decide is the only path forward to improving conditions for county inmates in a new facility.

"Certain members of the board have shown a lack of empathy and comprehension of the research and evidence, leading to intentional delay tactics that place lives at risk and is irresponsible with taxpayers' dollars," Barrett said at a press conference Tuesday.

Barrett's sharp rebuke of the board comes before a Thursday vote on whether to ask voters to sign off on the county borrowing $13.5 million to close a funding gap for a six-story jail. The board overwhelmingly rejected doing that last August and the latest referendum push has been rejected by multiple board committees.

If completed, the jail project would close the City-County Building jail and Ferris Center on Madison's South Side and consolidate jail facilities at a new tower and the Public Safety Building Downtown. The City-County Building jail facilities — which lack programming space, medical beds and too often rely on solitary confinement — are a lawsuit waiting to happen should an inmate die there, Barrett said.

"I am embarrassed of the facilities that we have been forced to house our incarcerated population, and that needs to end now," Barrett said.

With a combined 32 years of experience leading the Sheriff's Office, the former sheriffs shared testimonials from their time running the jail. They spoke of hostage situations, inmate suicide attempts and being "forced" to put an inmate who used a wheelchair in solitary confinement for the entirety of his six-month sentence.

That inmate had to be separated from the general population due to his health, and solitary was the only place to put him, said Mahoney, who served as sheriff from 2006 to 2021.

"That borders on a civil rights violation, that we would isolate somebody solely because they have a medical condition," Mahoney said. "It's time that we end the inhumanity and the virtual civil rights violations that occur as a result of a lack of action."

Hamblin, who served as sheriff from 1997 to 2006, added that the City-County Building jail "more rightly belongs as part of a museum than as a place to house inmates."

But the latest push to close the funding gap for the new jail does not go to the board Thursday with a lot of other support.

In addition to committee opposition, Board Chair Patrick Miles, 34th District, has said the board should hold off on funding votes until a definitive construction estimate for the six-story jail is provided by the county's construction manager. That estimate is expected by the end of this month.

The $13.5 million figure listed in the referendum is an estimate of the project's new cost based on the impact of inflation since the most recent formal estimate came out in early 2022.

"The idea of voting for money for a project that no one can look their constituents in the eye and tell them what it's going to cost, I think, is wildly irresponsible," Sup. Anthony Gray, 14th District, said at a committee meeting last week.

The call for the referendum comes after a 2022 full of fits and starts for the jail project.

Due to rising costs, the board scaled back the facility from a seven- to a six-story structure with 825 beds in March. After that version of the jail went millions over budget, the board eventually passed a plan for a five-story jail during budget talks, only to have it vetoed by County Executive Joe Parisi, who cited uncertainty over whether it would be big enough to make closing the City-County Building jail realistic.

Since August, design work for the six-story jail has continued despite the lack of funding. If the board funds the project either through a referendum or some other means, construction bids could go out in May, according to Chuck Hicklin, the county's finance director.