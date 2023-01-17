Ahead of new vote, 4 Dane County Sheriffs plea for $13.5 million jail referendum

With accusations that Dane County Board members are risking lives and delaying things intentionally, the last four men to hold the post of Dane County Sheriff are calling on supervisors to put the question of more funding for the jail project to voters in a referendum.

In a fresh round of decrying the 1950s-style jail facility at the City-County Building, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett called the board's effort to fund the jail a "failure." Backed up by his three predecessors, Dave Mahoney, Gary Hamblin and Rick Raemisch, Barrett said letting voters decide is the only path forward to improving conditions for county inmates in a new facility.

"Certain members of the board have shown a lack of empathy and comprehension of the research and evidence, leading to intentional delay tactics that places lives at risk and is irresponsible with taxpayer's dollars," Barrett said at a press conference Tuesday.

Barrett's sharp rebuke of the board comes before a Thursday vote on whether to ask voters to sign off on the county borrowing $13.5 million to close a funding gap for a six-story jail. The board overwhelmingly rejected doing just that last August and the latest referendum push has been rejected by multiple board committees.

If completed, the jail project would close the City-County Building jail and South Side Ferris Center and consolidate the county's jail facilities at a new tower and the Public Safety Building. The City-County Building jail – a space that lacks programming space, medical beds and requires many to be sent to dungeon-esque conditions in solitary confinement – is a lawsuit waiting to happen should an inmate die inside, Barrett said.

"I am embarrassed of the facilities that we have been forced to house our incarcerated population and that needs to end now," Barrett said.

A combined 32 years of experience leading the Sheriff's Office between them, each former sheriff shared testimonials from their time running the facility, from hostage situations and inmate suicide to being "forced" to put a wheelchair bound inmate in solitary confinement.

That wheelchair bound inmate had to be separated from the general population due to his health for his six month sentence, which landed him in solitary, said Mahoney, who served as sheriff from 2006 to 2021.

"That borders on a civil rights violation, that we would isolate somebody solely because they have a medical condition," Mahoney said. "It's time that we end the inhumanity and the virtual civil rights violations that occur as a result of a lack of action."

Hamblin, who served as sheriff from 1997 to 2006, added that the City-County Building jail "more rightly belongs as part of a museum than as a place to house inmates."

But the latest push to close a funding gap for the new jail does not go to the board Thursday on a good footing.

Apart from a lack of committee support, Board Chair Patrick Miles, 34th District, has said the board should hold off on funding votes until a definitive construction estimate for the six-story jail comes in from the county's construction manager. That estimate is expected by the end of this month.

The $13.5 million figure listed in the referendum is a mere estimate for the project's new cost based off inflation since the most recent estimate came out in early 2022.

"The idea of voting for money for a project that no one can look their constituents in the eye and tell them what it's going to cost I think is wildly irresponsible," Sup. Anthony Gray, 14th District, said at a committee meeting last week.

The call on a referendum comes after a 2022 full of fits and starts on the jail project.

Due to rising costs, the board scaled back the facility from a seven to a six-story structure with 825 beds in March. After that version of the jail went millions over budget, the board eventually passed a five-story jail during budget talks only to have it vetoed to County Executive Joe Parisi, who cited uncertainty over whether the City-County Building jail could be closed with a smaller new facility.

Since August, design work for the six-story jail has continued despite it's lack of funding. If the board funds the project either through a referendum or some other means, construction bids could go out in May, according to Chuck Hicklin, the county's finance director.