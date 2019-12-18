Ahead of House impeachment vote, hundreds gather at Wisconsin Capitol to push for Trump's removal

"I saw the signs and I went, 'This is our kind of protest here,'" Nelson said.

Meanwhile, Middleton resident and University of Wisconsin-Madison grad student Heather Phelps, who attended the rally with her sister, Brittany, said while she wasn't sure "what hope there is going forward with the Senate" on the impeachment front, the event was an attempt to draw attention to the topic.

"There's always the hope that people will realize (what) Donald Trump has done," she said. "He has abused his power in Ukraine but he also has done a lot of other things that show he isn't fit to be president. He isn't the kind of person that we would like to have representing our country and maybe at some point enough will tip the balance."

In Wisconsin, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, of La Crosse, hasn't said how he'll vote on the two articles of impeachment. Kind during the late '90s voted in favor of a Republican resolution to kick-start an impeachment inquiry into Clinton, though he ultimately voted against all articles of impeachment on the floor.