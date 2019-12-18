Ahead of House impeachment vote, hundreds gather at Wisconsin Capitol to push for Trump's removal

Hundreds descended on the Wisconsin state Capitol to voice their support for the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump a day before the House was set to vote on the issue.
The Tuesday night event was one of 11 held across Wisconsin and the nation to rally in support of impeaching and removing Trump from office.
Brandishing signs saying "Dump Trump," "Protect the Constitution," and more, attendees braved the cold to push for the president's ousting. The gathering included versions of Christmas carols that substituted anti-Trump sentiments for traditional lyrics.
The House is expected to vote to green-light two articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — according to national media reports.
Among those gathered on the State Street steps of the Capitol Tuesday night was Madison resident Christine Lazar, who stressed the importance of public demonstrations to push for the impeachment proceedings to move forward.
"It's important to let the state of Wisconsin know that yeah, we're not just sitting behind our computers," she said. "We are here, we need to speak up and be seen to show that this is important, this is critical."
Lazar held a handmade sign sporting the words "We Have Impeached for Less" with a "Meanies" stuffed figure of "Bull Clinton," named after former President Bill Clinton, purchased after the Democrat was impeached 20 years ago, perched on top of it.
She also refused to say Trump's name in a conversation with a reporter, calling him "an embarrassment" and saying not doing so gave her control. She added that she couldn't "give him the respect" because "he hasn't don't anything to deserve it."
Some also appeared resigned that the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of Trump wouldn't result in his removal from office, even if the House does vote to advance the issue.
"The Senate bothers me because they're not doing their job, they're not even going to look at the facts," said Linda Nelson, an Illinois retiree who stumbled on the rally with her husband on their way to dinner.
The couple, who lived in Wisconsin from 2006 to 2015, blamed their decision to move south on the "deterioration" of the state under former Gov. Scott Walker's administration.
"I saw the signs and I went, 'This is our kind of protest here,'" Nelson said.
Meanwhile, Middleton resident and University of Wisconsin-Madison grad student Heather Phelps, who attended the rally with her sister, Brittany, said while she wasn't sure "what hope there is going forward with the Senate" on the impeachment front, the event was an attempt to draw attention to the topic.
"There's always the hope that people will realize (what) Donald Trump has done," she said. "He has abused his power in Ukraine but he also has done a lot of other things that show he isn't fit to be president. He isn't the kind of person that we would like to have representing our country and maybe at some point enough will tip the balance."
In Wisconsin, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, of La Crosse, hasn't said how he'll vote on the two articles of impeachment. Kind during the late '90s voted in favor of a Republican resolution to kick-start an impeachment inquiry into Clinton, though he ultimately voted against all articles of impeachment on the floor.
The rest of the state's congressional delegation is expected to act along party lines, with the two other Democrats supporting the resolutions and four Republicans likely opposing them.
The Madison "Nobody Is Above the Law" rally organized by MoveOn was accompanied by similar events in Milwaukee, Stevens Point, Appleton, Racine and more.
