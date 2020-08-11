Ahead of Democratic convention, Biden leads Trump in Wisconsin poll

Noting that it wasn't until 2016 that pollsters saw presidential candidates who were both viewed unfavorably by more than half of voters, Franklin said it's "still sort of unusual" to see the trend continue among both the Democratic and Republican contenders.

"Part of this simply reflects partisan polarization," he said.

Looking ahead to November, Franklin said pollsters found nearly identical levels of engagement among both Democrats and Republicans this cycle, a break from 2018 where Democrats had an enthusiasm advantage.

Also this year, those who identify as independents are reporting lower levels of both enthusiasm and engagement, Franklin said.

Specifically, 87% of Republicans and Democrats say they're certain they'll vote this fall, while 60% of independents do. Around 65% of both Republicans and Democrats also say they're enthusiastic to vote, and just over 70% of respondents from both parties say they follow politics most of the time. Both categories log a drop-off among independents.

The latest poll was in the field Aug. 4-9 with 801 registered voters interviewed, with those results carrying a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9%, as well as 694 likely voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2%.