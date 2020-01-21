Agency heads, bills on PFAS, homelessness, opioids up for votes Tuesday

The state Senate and Assembly are preparing to vote on a host of bills when both chambers convene Tuesday to limit the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS and combat homelessness and the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin.
The floor sessions come a day before Gov. Tony Evers is set to deliver his annual State of the State Address to lawmakers at the Wisconsin Capitol.
The Senate, which is meeting for the first time in 2020, is also planning to take up Secretary Caleb Frostman's nomination to head the Department of Workforce Development, as well as Evers' pick to lead the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, Joaquin Altoro.
The floor action would mark the latest sign of movement on the Democratic executive's Cabinet, where deliberations before the full chamber have been slow over the last year and around half sit unconfirmed.
On the legislative front, senators are also set to approve an effort seeking to combat homelessness, as well as a couple suicide prevention bills and one piece of legislation from the adoption package that cleared the Assembly last week.
Action on one of eight bills aiming to reduce homelessness comes after Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald last month cast doubts on whether the full package could pass his chamber as some have raised concerns about the $3.75 million annual price tag and the lack of Senate GOP involvement in the process.
All of the bills have passed the Assembly. The one before the Senate Tuesday, per the chamber's calendar, would allocate $500,000 each year to fund grants for homeless shelters in Wisconsin.
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, a leading co-sponsor of the bills in the package, thanked the chamber "for joining in on this crucial fight" in a statement last week but warned the bill alone "is not a silver bullet."
You have free articles remaining.
Meanwhile, both the Assembly and Senate are looking to take up legislation that would curb the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS, a group of chemicals linked to cancer, reproductive problems and a host of other health issues. Specifically, the language would put caps on where firefighters could test those foams and only allow for its use in emergency fire response situations, in some cases.
In the Assembly, the chamber stands poised to sign off on all but one of Rep. John Nygren’s new HOPE (Heroin Opiate Prevention and Education) agenda bills, a package that includes legislation to bolster peer recovery coach services and renew past initiatives that are about to sunset.
The final bill, which seeks to establish guidelines to provide treatment to babies who experience withdrawal symptoms because they were exposed to opioids in the womb, is no longer being pursued, a Nygren spokesman said.
Other legislation would continue parts of the so-called “Good Samaritan” law that provides limited immunity to people who call 911 or bring someone to an emergency room in the event of an overdose, as well as keep in place the requirement that a prescriber check an electronic drug monitoring program that allows physicians and others to track information about controlled substance prescriptions before giving one to a patient.
The remaining initiatives would train county jailers in administering Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of a heroin overdose; cover peer recovery coach services -- or individuals who aid those in treatment or recovery from mental illness or a substance use disorder -- under the Medical Assistance program; provide Medicaid coverage for acupuncture; and establish Wisconsin as a “recovery friendly workplace.”
Nygren, R-Marinette, in an interview last month about the latest round of bills said they focus on “filling the gaps.”
“The goal is to get people from an active addiction to long term recovery,” he said. “And I would say maybe that’s the way to focus (these bills on) is what are the things that we’re missing that can help people stay in long term recovery?”
Other bills representatives are planning to act on, according to the calendar, include one that would eliminate a post-divorce waiting period forcing individuals to wait six months before getting remarried.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.