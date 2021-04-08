AG Kaul, Democrats propose bill to allow AG to bring civil rights charges

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation Thursday that would allow the attorney general to bring civil charges based upon civil rights violations that are alleged to have occurred.

The bill, introduced by Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, and Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, would allow the Department of Justice to investigate and bring civil causes of action in areas such as housing, education, employment and public accommodations.

Save for some minor exceptions, current law allows only private individuals to use an attorney to take action against civil rights violations.

The bill would allow for the attorney general to investigate and bring a civil action when there is a reasonable cause to believe that a person has engaged in a pattern or practice of conduct that violates rights provided in the U.S. or Wisconsin Constitution, as well as any rights secured by Wisconsin laws relating to housing, employment, education or public accommodations. It would also allow the attorney general to bring a civil action when a person has been denied such rights.

The bill would allow a court to assess a civil forfeiture against the defendant of up to $50,000 for a first violation and up to $100,000 for each subsequent violation committed within a seven-year period.