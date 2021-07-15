AG Josh Kaul's campaign reports raising nearly $411,000

Ahead of the 2022 election, Attorney General Josh Kaul's campaign reported Thursday raising $410,900 so far this year and having $537,000 on hand, surpassing funds raised by former incumbents at this point in the race.

Then-incumbent Attorney General Brad Schimel raised $298,000 in the first half of 2017 — more than $100,000 less than Kaul has raised this year. Schimel also had less cash on hand at that point, with $381,000 in the bank compared to Kaul's $537,000.

Kaul's campaign said it has more cash now than Schimel had raised by the end of that year in December 2017.

The 2014 Attorney General race didn't have an incumbent running. In the 2010 race, incumbent Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen had $214,000 cash on hand at this point after raising $160,000 in 2009.

Wisconsin labor unions were some of Kaul's biggest contributors. Local 494 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers' PAC gave $23,500 and Operating Engineers Local 139 PAC gave $22,000 — the two largest contributions.