AG Josh Kaul to launch clergy sex abuse probe in all 5 Wisconsin Catholic dioceses

Attorney General Josh Kaul plans to launch an investigation into clergy sexual assault across Wisconsin’s five Catholic dioceses, perhaps as early as next week.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that it obtained a letter Kaul wrote to the Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, La Crosse and Superior dioceses warning them that the state Department of Justice would conduct a review.

Department of Justice spokesperson Gillian Drummond declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press on Thursday, saying only that the agency will be making an announcement next week.

Kaul invited representatives from the dioceses to a meeting on Monday to discuss the next steps, the newspaper reported. The letter also asked diocese officials to preserve any relevant documents or information.

“I agree with the many survivors of clergy abuse, and those who support and have advocated for them, that a review by our office is necessary to provide accountability and, ultimately, healing,” Kaul wrote. “I hope you will welcome that review.”