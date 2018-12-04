Democratic Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul said Republican lawmakers want to "overrule what the voters of Wisconsin decided" by passing bills in a lame-duck session to curtail his powers, and those of Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers.
Kaul spoke to reporters at the state Capitol Tuesday, as GOP lawmakers prepared to convene to take up the bills. They passed the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee late Monday and early Tuesday.
Kaul's comments came before a rare news conference by former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle, who described the Legislature's lame-duck package as an unprecedented departure from how Wisconsin state government has operated since its inception.
One of the bills set to come up Tuesday would curtail the powers of the governor and more radically, the attorney general. Evers defeated Walker in November, and Kaul defeated Republican incumbent Attorney General Brad Schimel.
Like Kaul did in an interview earlier this week, Doyle reprimanded lawmakers for an attempt to strip powers that will almost certainly end up in the courts where the measures are almost certain to be struck down.
"The legislation is so obviously an unconstitutional violation of separation of powers that it's going to fall," Doyle said.
If lawmakers pass the package, Doyle suggested an "unseemly" legal battle between the executive and legislative branches is likely to last for years.
Doyle defeated a one-term Republican attorney general and assumed that office between 1991 and 2003 and was governor from 2003 to 2011. He said his opponents were gracious in their losses and committed to a smooth transition and contrasted their behavior with the Legislature, which he argued "is sinking to new depths."
Kaul said Tuesday he believes part of the GOP impetus to curtail his powers was to thwart his and Evers' bid to withdraw Wisconsin from a multi-state lawsuit seeking to overturn the federal Obamacare law.
"This was a central issue in the governor's race," Kaul said. "The Legislature is deciding if it passes this, it knows better than the people of Wisconsin. And that is not how our system is supposed to work."
Evers pledged during the campaign that withdrawing the state from the Obamacare lawsuit would be one of his first official acts as governor.
Doyle questioned why lawmakers are placing an emphasis on keeping the state involved in the lawsuit because as a multi-state suit, it would continue with or without the state being a party. He argued the attempt to put more power over litigation in the hands of the Legislature would prevent the state from being able to enter into large civil cases with other states.
The lame-duck package also could thwart Evers’ bid to dissolve Walker’s jobs agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. It will change the agency's governing board, now split between gubernatorial and legislative appointees, to have a majority appointed by GOP legislative leaders.
Kaul also said the plan is "fiscally irresponsible" because it will lead to unknown sums of taxpayer dollars spent on private attorneys because it permits lawmakers, if they choose, to hire special counsel to effectively replace the Attorney General representing the state on a given case.
Asked Monday about the attorney general changes, Walker downplayed them, saying in part that “some states don’t even have attorney generals."
Kaul said Tuesday that that's inaccurate.
"Every state in the union has an attorney general," Kaul said.
The GOP lame-duck bill package -- looking at the possibility of courts overturning all or part of Obamacare -- would strengthen state-level protections for pre-existing conditions, though not to the extent of the current federal Obamacare law.
The Assembly passed a bill addressing this last year, but the Senate has yet to do so. It's not yet clear what version of the bill, if any, can pass in that chamber.