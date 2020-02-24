After 7 years, Madison's new $10.5 million Pinney Library ready to wow

At long last, the city is ready to open doors to the spacious, high-tech, sun-drenched, $10.5 million Pinney Library on the East Side.

The glassy, 20,000-square-foot library will nearly double its former size with an emphasis on new technology, a larger community room, study and reading rooms, and dedicated space for children as part of a larger, $21.1 million phase of the Royster Corners project at Cottage Grove and Dempsey roads.

The branch library will have many firsts for the system, including a play space for children 5 and younger and adjacent outdoor space; wireless printing; individual, gender-neutral bathrooms; a drive-thru book drop; geo-thermal heating and cooling; and wood ceilings and other finishes made from reclaimed ash salvaged from trees cut down in Milwaukee and Madison to stop the spread of the emerald ash borer.

The space, designed by OPN Architects, also features splashes of art from colorful murals to hand-carved wooden seating, fun nooks for children to cozy up with a book or be with playmates or parents, tables with electric outlets to accommodate those who bring plug-in devices, and comfy seating for lounging.