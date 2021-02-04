After Wisconsin Republicans end mask mandate, Evers issues a new one

An hour after Assembly Republicans voted to strike down Wisconsin's mask mandate, Gov. Tony Evers moved swiftly to issue a new one, ensuring the state's sole COVID-19 restriction remains in place, at least for now.
The 52-42 vote Thursday afternoon capped a week of start-and-stop efforts to strike down Democratic Evers' initiative and the underlying public health emergency declaration that served as its backing, which would have left Wisconsin in a minority of states without a face covering requirement.
But instead, Evers quickly released both a new health emergency order and mask requirement, saying in a video message that "our fight against this virus isn’t over."
The move sets the stage for potentially further litigation. The issue is already before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, though justices have yet to weigh in on the topic following oral arguments last year.
Republican lawmakers didn't initially convene Thursday's floor session planning to immediately repeal the mask mandate; their original plan would have required the Senate to concur in the move later this month. But by deciding to sign off on a version of the resolution that previously cleared the Senate, Assembly Republicans avoided further delaying their push to deliver a death blow to the language.
The measure, which received opposition from Assembly Democrats and seven Republicans, wouldn't have taken effect until Friday, when Republican legislative leaders plan to sign it.
The Assembly originally planned to scrap the mask requirement last week, but the effort stalled in the face of concerns that doing so would jeopardize millions in federal food stamp funding for poor Wisconsinites. Republicans attempted to rectify that by again amending a COVID-19 relief bill to allow Evers to issue public health orders in the future for the sole purpose of securing federal dollars, sending the legislation back to the state Senate for the third time in four weeks.
The Senate still has to approve that bill and the new amendment to send it to Evers' desk. The chamber is planning to convene in extraordinary session Friday to do so, Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, announced Thursday morning, which would allow Evers to act on it sooner.
The COVID bill has ping-ponged between the Assembly and Senate over the opening weeks of the session, causing tension between Republicans in both chambers after LeMahieu worked with Evers on a compromise amendment for it. But in the bill's current form, multiple iterations later, it's unlikely to get the governor's support.
The sudden plan for final action on it this week comes in the days before the state's suspension of the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits, waived in the first and only COVID relief measure the Legislature approved last spring, is set to expire on Feb. 7. That bill also allowed Wisconsin to capture millions in federal dollars to buoy its welfare program, among other things.
"This is a true consensus bill and we expect a quick signature to preserve the enhanced federal UI benefits which will expire Sunday without this law change," LeMahieu said.
The news last week that federal food stamp funding was at risk with the mask mandate's passage sent Republicans in a frenzy, with the Senate voting to amend the COVID bill to allow Evers to only issue emergency declarations for the purpose of securing that funding in order to rectify that issue.
But the Assembly, upon review of the language this week, found it was too broad and "would actually expand the governor’s emergency powers," according to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
That led the Assembly Thursday to approve a new amendment to limit the changes the Senate previously made to the bill, clearing the way for Assembly Republicans to pass a new resolution seeking to end Wisconsin's only statewide regulation in place to curb the virus' spread. The new changes also seek to ensure the state will qualify for funding tied to future federal actions.
Separately on Thursday, Assembly Republicans, who maintain their resolution isn't about masks but rather Evers' authority to issue repeated public health emergency declarations, in a letter to Evers urged him to go through the rulemaking process to institute mask requirements for health care facilities, nursing homes, mass transit, schools, prisons, state buildings and elsewhere. The legislative rules committee, where such language would be reviewed, is chaired by the Senate author of the resolution to repeal the current statewide face covering mandate.
The Republican-controlled Legislature, which was exempt from Evers' mask mandate, has so far declined to enact face covering requirements governing members, staff and visitors.