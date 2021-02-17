After the pandemic, an expanded Monona Terrace could deliver an economic boost

After the COVID-19 pandemic wanes and the economy improves, the city should expand Monona Terrace to maximize the use and economic benefit of the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired community and convention center, a consultant says.

The 62,830-square-foot facility, opened to great fanfare in 1997, is modest in size compared to its competition and should be expanded by 42,250 square feet to 105,080 square feet, HVS Convention, Sports & Entertainment Facilities Consulting, of Chicago, says. The expansion would likely occur to the east of the facility’s parking garage and over John Nolen Drive.

The study was commissioned before the pandemic took hold and city officials stress that any push for an expansion would come after recovery and the community has dealt with challenges such as unemployment and housing security.

“Any discussion of significant capital projects for Monona Terrace will have to wait until our budgets are in much better shape, and will have to be weighed against other city priorities,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.