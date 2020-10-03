After testing positive for COVID-19, Ron Johnson says he's still against mask mandates

After testing positive for COVID-19, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said his view on mask mandates hasn’t changed, as Wisconsin Republican leaders have voiced their support for striking down the state’s order requiring face coverings be worn.

The Oshkosh Republican, who announced Saturday morning he had tested positive for the virus the previous day, instead touted “individual responsibility,” saying while he believes masks can help mitigate the risk, they’re “certainly not a cure-all.”

Johnson, who is at least the third Republican U.S. senator to have contracted the coronavirus recently, said he was tested on his way to the Ozaukee County Republican Party Oktoberfest Dinner in Mequon on Friday night.

But he still attended the event, saying he wore his mask until he spoke and stayed "at least 12 feet from anybody as [he was] speaking." He said he quickly left the dinner after his remarks.

Asked whether he was told to self-quarantine after getting tested, Johnson said there was “no reason to do so.”