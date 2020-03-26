After six decades at Capitol, Madison Sen. Fred Risser announces his retirement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The other two representatives whose seats make up the 26th Senate District that Risser holds are Reps. Shelia Stubbs and Lisa Subeck.

Subeck said in a brief interview she is planning to seek re-election to the state Assembly.

"I think I’m in the best position to represent my constituents the most effectively in the office that I’m holding now," she said.

Separately, former 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Kelda Roys said she's "likely" going to run for Risser's Senate seat. And former head of the liberal One Wisconsin Now, Scot Ross, said in a statement he's considering a bid.

"I’ll make a decision soon about running to represent the inspiring and fearless people of this State Senate district and as I’ve always said, you can’t win from the sidelines," he said.

The district is considered an ideal one for Democratic lawmakers due to its strong blue support and the fact that elections for it are held opposite those of the state's constitutional offices. Therefore, a lawmaker could hold the seat and safely attempt a run for governor without having to first leave the seat.