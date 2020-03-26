After six decades at Capitol, Madison Sen. Fred Risser announces his retirement

Madison Democratic Sen. Fred Risser, the longest-serving lawmaker in national history, is not running for re-election this year after serving more than six decades in the Wisconsin Legislature.
Risser announced his plans to retire Thursday, the same day that fellow Madison Democrat Rep. Chris Taylor said she wouldn't be seeking re-election to the chamber "or any other legislative seat in 2020."
Capitol observers have long speculated about when Risser, who was first elected to the state Assembly in 1956, would leave the Legislature. The long-time senator will be turning 93 in May.
Many had thought Taylor would be his natural successor in the chamber. First elected to the Assembly in an August 2011 special election, Taylor has served on the Legislature's powerful and highly visible budget panel, the Joint Finance Committee.
But she said in a statement Thursday that her work life "needs to shift to reprioritize my family."
"There is still much more I want to accomplish on the long march to a more just, equitable society," she continued. "I will continue to use all that I have learned throughout my career as an attorney, advocate and legislator to keep pressing towards that world.”
The other two representatives whose seats make up the 26th Senate District that Risser holds are Reps. Shelia Stubbs and Lisa Subeck.
Subeck said in a brief interview she is planning to seek re-election to the state Assembly.
"I think I’m in the best position to represent my constituents the most effectively in the office that I’m holding now," she said.
Separately, former 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Kelda Roys said she's "likely" going to run for Risser's Senate seat. And former head of the liberal One Wisconsin Now, Scot Ross, said in a statement he's considering a bid.
"I’ll make a decision soon about running to represent the inspiring and fearless people of this State Senate district and as I’ve always said, you can’t win from the sidelines," he said.
The district is considered an ideal one for Democratic lawmakers due to its strong blue support and the fact that elections for it are held opposite those of the state's constitutional offices. Therefore, a lawmaker could hold the seat and safely attempt a run for governor without having to first leave the seat.
Risser is the latest Democratic senator to announce his retirement from the chamber. Also in the Madison area, Sen. Mark Miller, of Monona, previously announced his intentions to leave the Legislature, and Madison Rep. Melissa Sargent has since launched a campaign to replace him.
Meanwhile, Green Bay Sen. Dave Hansen has also announced his plans to retire.
Republicans currently hold a 19-14 majority in the chamber. Half the chamber's seats are up for election this November, where members serve four-year terms.
