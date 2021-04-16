After shootings, Dane County strip club gets 2 years to find new location or face loss of liquor license

It will also need to increase security, including additional lighting, a fence and a security guard in the parking lot. Since the club voluntarily closed for 10 days after the most recent shooting, on March 7, it has cut back its hours to from noon to bar-closing time, or 2 or 2:30 a.m., to noon to midnight. Those limited hours would remain until the club can prove it can operate without any major problems.

If the club is unable to find a new site after two years, the town will have the option of not renewing its liquor license.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said several rounds were fired outside the club in the early morning hours of March 7. Four days before that, a highly intoxicated man reportedly fired several shotgun rounds into the side of the club, and on Feb. 27, someone in or near the parking lot seemingly fired shots in the air as they drove away from the area.

No one was hurt in the shootings, but some neighbors say they represent a dangerous escalation to the noise, loitering and other problems connected to the club in the past.

The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t reported any major problems at the club since it reopened.

Wood and Bickle said they didn’t know Thursday if they would try to move the club into an existing building or build new.