After overnight delay, Wisconsin Senate signs off on Republican income, business tax cut plan

But it faced a brief hurdle in the state Senate on Wednesday afternoon, when Democrats employed a procedural move during the floor period that put off a vote until Thursday morning.

The plan, which would reduce income taxes by $106 annually for average filers, implement a $45 million personal property tax cut for businesses and direct $100 million toward paying down debt, was swiftly approved, 19-14, along party lines as the chamber convened first thing Thursday. While Democrats sought to reopen debate on the proposal, they were shut down.

The action allows the state Assembly to vote on the measure Thursday during its final floor period and send it to Gov. Tony Evers' desk, though it's still unclear what the Democratic executive would do with it.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who met with Evers Tuesday, said on the floor Wednesday the governor told him he "would consider" the plan, adding: "Gov. Evers has not ruled out signing this into law."

Evers in a tweet wrote he knows "there are Republicans concerned about the high price tag of their own unsustainable tax bill that shortchanges our rainy day fund."