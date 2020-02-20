After overnight delay, Wisconsin Senate signs off on Republican income, business tax cut plan

Wisconsin Senate Republicans green-lighted a $250 million income tax cut plan Thursday morning after Democrats temporarily blocked the chamber's ability to pass it.
They also approved along party lines a separate health care bill that caused a heated debate on the floor Wednesday, culminating in one member calling another "a bigot" and Democrats moving to delay the vote on it.
First unveiled last Friday, the GOP-backed proposal to use the state's surplus dollars to lower taxes and pay down debt has been on the fast track through the Legislature as lawmakers wrap up their work for the 2019-20 session.
But it faced a brief hurdle in the state Senate on Wednesday afternoon, when Democrats employed a procedural move during the floor period that put off a vote until Thursday morning.
The plan, which would reduce income taxes by $106 annually for average filers, implement a $45 million personal property tax cut for businesses and direct $100 million toward paying down debt, was swiftly approved, 19-14, along party lines as the chamber convened first thing Thursday. While Democrats sought to reopen debate on the proposal, they were shut down.
The action allows the state Assembly to vote on the measure Thursday during its final floor period and send it to Gov. Tony Evers' desk, though it's still unclear what the Democratic executive would do with it.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who met with Evers Tuesday, said on the floor Wednesday the governor told him he "would consider" the plan, adding: "Gov. Evers has not ruled out signing this into law."
Evers in a tweet wrote he knows "there are Republicans concerned about the high price tag of their own unsustainable tax bill that shortchanges our rainy day fund."
"My plan invests in our kids and property tax relief," he added. "There’s still time to do the right thing."
Democrats and the governor want to use $250 million in funding to bolster K-12 spending by restoring the state's commitment to fund two-thirds of what's required to educate students and direct $130 million of the funds for property tax relief through the state's equalization aid formula.
Speaking Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Jennifer Shilling said "it should be no surprise" the former state superintendent wanted to use the money for schools. She added his plan to boost mental health funding across districts — included in the broader proposal — should be "one area that I really think that our two parties can have common ground on."
"We can offer tax relief in the 11th hour of the session before we adjourn for the year by offering it through properly funding our schools," the La Crosse Democrat said.
You have free articles remaining.
Democrats Wednesday attempted to pass an amendment to gut the plan and replace it with Evers' school funding proposal, though it was rejected.
Republicans have said education funding increases would be considered in future budgets. The current two-year spending plan includes a more than $550 million increase to K-12 education, while the previous budget contained more than a $600 million raise.
Fitzgerald argued the GOP plan "makes sense," helps address small businesses' concerns and shouldn't be partisan.
Under the proposal, the individual income tax cut, through a change in the standard deduction, would mean the average filer would see a $106 reduction, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. Should it be enacted, an anticipated 64.1% of taxpayers — around 2 million people — would see a reduction next spring.
The cut would be targeted to those with incomes below $144,669 for married joint filers and $120,360 for single and head-of-household filers. LFB noted the measure would cost around $248 million in the next fiscal year, and $224 million annually going forward.
Meanwhile, the personal property tax exemption would apply to machinery, tools and patterns from businesses, a reduction of $44.7 million a year.
The legislation would leave a balance of $956 million in the state's rainy day fund.
Health care vote
A bill surrounding direct primary care is now on its way to Evers after clearing the Senate Thursday morning.
The bill centers around those who pay a monthly fee to a doctor to get care rather than going through insurance. But its passage stalled Wednesday as Democrats slammed an amendment they said would allow primary caregivers to deny health care coverage on the basis of national origin, sexual orientation and more.
Democratic Sen. Tim Carpenter, who is gay, joined his colleagues in objecting to the language Wednesday evening and later in the debate sparred with Republican Sen. Chris Kapenga, the bill's author, over its intent. The two traded accusations that the other was impugning their integrity.
Calling the Delafield Republican "a bigot," Carpenter angrily shouted at him: "You’re a liar, just like you lied on the Tesla bill."
Kapenga countered Carpenter was misinterpreting his intentions and construing "a story that is a lie" surrounding the language. Republicans say the language would align the bill text with other doctors' practice codes.
The legislation has already cleared the Assembly as amended, but it faces an uncertain future as it's poised to be considered by the Democratic governor.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.