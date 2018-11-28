After flood-related delays turned a six-week repaving project into a five-month ordeal, cyclists can finally cruise the full 10-mile Capital City Trail.
But it’s a chilly ride. The announcement Monday that the trail was open came as January-like temperatures hit the Madison area.
Six and a half miles of the state trail from Nob Hill Road to Glacier Valley Road, near Fish Hatchery Road, closed on July 9 for repaving. County officials had expected the renovated path to open in late August.
Instead, torrential rains that hit the west-side and threatened to push lake levels to dangerous highs soaked work sites.
“The storms in August left unpaved portions of the trail underwater, which prevented new asphalt and gravel shoulders from being stalled,” said Alex DeSmidt, a Dane County parks planner in an email. “The continued and heavy rainfall in September and October caused delays in paving and shouldering, concrete work at road crossings and the installation of signage.”
In addition, crews had to repair water damage and remove fallen trees along the entire trail, a section of which was washed out near Longford Terrace. Workers also had to repair culvert damage at the bike roundabout at the west end of the trail where the Southwest Commuter Path, the Cannonball path and the Badger State Trail converge.
The delays have been frustrating to cyclists, who have to buy a $25 season pass to use the trail only to see it reopen Monday, which saw January-like temperatures.
The nearly 20-year-old trail will see more repairs over the next two years.
The Capital City Trail runs a total of 17 miles from the east side of Madison, along Lake Monona to the city’s south side. It becomes a state trail at Nob Hill Road, requiring the state trail pass, then runs through Fitchburg and southwest Madison.
This year’s project laid new pavement to the stretch that runs through the nature preserves and parklands of the Nine Springs E-Way. It was originally expected to cost about $1 million.
Next year about 2.5 miles of the trail from Glacier Valley Road to Seminole Highway will be repaved and the solar lighting test area updated. In 2020 repaving will close a 1-mile stretch from Seminole Highway to Verona Road.