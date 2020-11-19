After multiple deadlocks, partisan jabs, Elections Commission orders Wisconsin recount

But Democratic appointee Julie Glancey, a former clerk, pushed back against the allegations of nefarious actions from "these evil Democrats ... so that these honest, hardworking Republicans can't see what's going on."

"I'm tired of that," she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the course of the more than six-hour-long debate over those changes and others, other allegations flew, with Knudson suggesting it was possible all absentee ballot requests made through the state's MyVote website are illegal and fellow Republican appointee Bob Spindell charging that thousands of absentee ballots could have been sent out to Wisconsin voters who hadn't first requested them.

Democratic appointee and commission chair Ann Jacobs seized on the second point, saying she was "shocked and offended" Spindell implied clerks in Madison and Milwaukee would have issued unrequested ballots, adding the allegation is "absurd" and "bizarre."

"We need to take the level of rhetoric down to what we know, what is real, what has actually happened, and then we need to act on it," she said. "We need to not be pretending that those conspiracy theories are real, and they're not."