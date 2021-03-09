After more than two years on the job, Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson's appointment could be headed to a Senate vote

Thompson said he doesn't let questions surrounding his appointment affect his role at DOT.

"It does create some uncertainty for some people but it really doesn’t impact the job we do on a day-to-day basis," he said.

Cabinet transitions

There have been a handful of departures from Evers' cabinet since the Democratic governor took office in 2019.

In November 2019, Senate Republicans voted to fire Pfaff due in part to criticism lobbed by Pfaff earlier that year against the Legislature's budget committee for failing to release money for mental health assistance to farmers and their families.

The Senate vote to oust Pfaff marked the first time since at least 1987 that a governor's appointee had been denied by the Senate, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau.

"The past is the past," Pfaff said. "I will always look forward in an optimistic way and I do believe that our job is to put people before politics."