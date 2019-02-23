After Republicans in the Legislature blocked efforts to include former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in a resolution honoring Black History Month, a dual state representative and Dane County supervisor got Kaepernick’s name included in a resolution passed Thursday by the County Board.
The resolution — sponsored by Sup. Shelia Stubbs, who is also a Democratic state representative from Madison — includes Kaepernick’s name in a paragraph citing “people of African descent or African Americans of note who have a Wisconsin connection.” Kaepernick was born in Milwaukee.
The paragraph comes after a list of 19 African-Americans who have had an impact on Dane County, including District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, UW-Madison professor Gloria Ladson-Billings and Vanessa McDowell, the first black leader of the Madison YWCA.
The County Board has a history of taking up nonbinding resolutions on a variety of national and state issues but hadn’t taken up a Black History Month resolution until Thursday, according to Stubbs, a 12-year member of the board who was elected in November as the first black state legislator from Dane County.
After the Wisconsin State Journal asked about the issue on Feb. 15, County Board Chairwoman Sharon Corrigan said Stubbs was preparing a resolution. Stubbs was critical last week of Republican efforts to block the Legislative resolution including Kaepernick’s name.
Kaepernick’s decision in 2016 to take a knee during the National Anthem to protest police practices and racial inequality has become a flash point in America’s culture wars.
Stubbs said she included Kaepernick in the resolution because “it’s recognized in the African-American community that protest is a part of our dialogue. It’s a part of our history.”
Elsewhere in Dane County, three cities in the Madison area passed or planned to take up measures honoring Black History Month: Madison, Sun Prairie and Fitchburg.
“It’s just something that Sun Prairie does every year,” Sun Prairie City Clerk Elena Hilby said.
The only person Madison’s resolution mentions is Carter G. Woodson, the originator of Black History Month — which was originally only a week — in 1926. Woodson is also mentioned in the county and Sun Prairie resolutions.
“The city encourages the celebration of this month by inviting all residents in the city to learn more about the past and to better understand the experiences of African Americans and how they have shaped our nation,” the Madison resolution says.
The Dane County, Madison and Sun Prairie resolutions mark 2019 as the 400th anniversary of the first arrival of Africans in present-day America. Sun Prairie’s also references the 65th anniversary of Brown vs. Board of Education and the 55th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Fitchburg was readying its proclamation for Tuesday’s City Council meeting, but City Administrator Pat Marsh said in the past it tended to be “more of a general resolution” and “members of the community that are of that ethnicity” are invited to the council meeting to accept the measure.
The city’s resolution from 2017 honoring “African-American History Month” names Frances Huntley-Cooper as the first black woman to be elected to the City Council in 1987 and as mayor in 1991, “becoming the first African American to lead any Wisconsin city.”
Madison, Sun Prairie and Fitchburg are the three most populous cities in Dane County. The county’s fourth-largest municipality, Middleton, did not respond to requests for comment, but an online search of its agendas didn’t turn up a Black History Month resolution last year or this year.
The county’s fifth-largest municipality, Waunakee, did not have plans for a resolution.