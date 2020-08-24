After Kenosha police shooting, state leaders divided on response as some call for action

As activists took to the streets to denounce the shooting of a Black man by Kenosha police Sunday night, Wisconsin leaders appeared split over how to respond as some Republicans urged patience and other Democrats pushed for more immediate action.
While top Democrats offered few specifics in their initial reactions to the incident, captured on a video that appears to show an officer firing multiple shots into the back of a man identified as Jacob Blake, both Gov. Tony Evers and Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, demanded something be done.
Meanwhile, Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson called on protesters to remain peaceful, and asked that the public and elected officials await further details on what happened and allow a Department of Justice-led investigation into the incident to run its course.
The shooting came after Blake tried to break up a verbal fight between two women after 5 p.m., witnesses told the Kenosha News. Police were called to the scene, and officers reportedly used a Taser on Blake before at least seven gunshots were heard. Video of the incident appears to show Blake, with his back turned to two police officers, shot at close range by an officer who grabbed his shirt as he entered a vehicle. A woman can be heard screaming, "Don't you do it," in the background as officers followed Blake to the vehicle with guns drawn.
Evers, who joined Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes earlier this summer in pulling together a package of nine bills they said would bolster transparency in policing, said in a Sunday night statement that both action and empathy are "equally important."
"In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long," Evers added, as he acknowledged Blake is "not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of" police.
Evers and Barnes will speak to reporters Monday at 1 p.m. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser have a separate news conference planned at 2:30 p.m.
Kenosha police union head Pete Deates countered that Evers' response was "wholly irresponsible and not reflective of the hardworking members of the law enforcement community" as he said the public should "withhold prejudgment about the incident."
Evers has the ability to call the Legislature into special session to take up his bills, a possibility hinted at both in the governor's response.
The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement from the state Department of Justice. The incident is under investigation by DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.
The most recent update from DOJ listed Blake as being treated, in serious condition, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus in June urged Evers to call a special session to take up efforts to overhaul the state's justice system. At the time, Evers resisted the call, though he wrote in a letter to caucus members that he was "ready and willing to use my power" to convene lawmakers "if there is an unwillingness to do this important work, conversations with legislative leaders break down, or there are talks of delays until the next legislative session."
Since then, Republicans, who control the Legislature and are able to convene it at any time, have not done so.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, whose staff didn't return an interview request Monday, told reporters two months ago that he supports increased training for officers to ensure "we have more tools at the hands of police." But he said action on that front might not take place until after the November election or in January or February of next year.
Steineke, through his staff, declined an interview request about a potential legislative response, but cautioned in a statement against "racing towards judgment" in the shooting.
“I encourage elected officials to resist the temptation to rush to judgment as well," he added. "The frustration and anger that many in our communities are feeling must be met with empathy, but cannot be further fueled by politicians’ statements or actions that can stoke flames of violence."
But Hintz, asked about the potential for a special session, slammed the inaction of legislative Republicans and noted in a statement that Assembly Democrats "are ready and eager to convene the Legislature to address the needed changes to our criminal justice system and policing practices in Wisconsin.”
Among the bills Evers and Barnes previously proposed are: one to overhaul use-of-force policies; another to allow police agencies to more easily track the records of applicants while implementing uniform statewide training standards for jail, juvenile detention and law enforcement officials; a third homing in on "racially motivated police calls" or "profiling by proxy," in which police are unnecessarily summoned to respond to an incident; and more.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.