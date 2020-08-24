After Kenosha police shooting, state leaders divided on response as some call for action

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement from the state Department of Justice. The incident is under investigation by DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.

The most recent update from DOJ listed Blake as being treated, in serious condition, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus in June urged Evers to call a special session to take up efforts to overhaul the state's justice system. At the time, Evers resisted the call, though he wrote in a letter to caucus members that he was "ready and willing to use my power" to convene lawmakers "if there is an unwillingness to do this important work, conversations with legislative leaders break down, or there are talks of delays until the next legislative session."

Since then, Republicans, who control the Legislature and are able to convene it at any time, have not done so.