After huge pandemic losses, governments see rapid rebound

State and local governments lost at least $117 billion of expected revenue early in the pandemic, according to an Associated Press analysis, but many are now awash in record amounts of money, boosted partly by federal aid.

In response to the dramatic turnaround, governors, lawmakers and local officials have proposed a surge in spending as well as a new wave of tax cuts.

Dane County has been spending millions in federal assistance on paying rent for people at risk of eviction, sheltering the homeless, propping up small businesses, purchasing food for food banks, and other initiatives the county otherwise wouldn’t have been able to finance itself, said Charles Hicklin, the county’s chief financial officer.

“Without that infusion of federal resources, we would not have been able to meet and address the economic impact (of the pandemic),” Hicklin said. “We wouldn’t have been able to spend $10 million on food banks, we wouldn’t have been able to spend $10 million on rental assistance out of our own budget that was being hammered by loss of sales tax and things like that.”

Dane County reported to the Treasury Department an estimated loss of about $40 million for 2020, Hicklin said, driven by drops in revenue from the county’s sales tax, the Dane County Regional Airport and the Alliant Energy Center.

Through two major federal packages, though, the county got approximately $200 million, funds that’ll be used through 2024, Hicklin said.

“We’ve spent a lot of it, not all of it,” he said. “But we’ve also sort of identified where the rest of these uses are going to be and then we’ll fine-tune that.”

Federal aid

The pandemic relief law championed by Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden last March included $350 billion in aid to states and local governments. The Treasury Department required states, counties and larger cities to file reports last year detailing their initial plans for the money. Those governments also were asked to estimate their losses for 2020 by comparing actual revenue to expected revenue under a Treasury formula.

Though revenue figures were left blank by nearly one-quarter of the roughly 3,700 governments that filed reports, the data nonetheless provide the most comprehensive picture yet of the financial strain on governments during the pandemic’s first year.

More than two-thirds of state and local governments reported at least some losses, ranging from a few thousand dollars in some rural counties to more than $12 billion for the state of Texas, according to the AP’s analysis. The total was $117.5 billion.

Madison’s $47.2 million in federal assistance is a bit more than the $44.6 million in estimated revenue losses for 2020 the city reported to the Treasury.

On paper, other Wisconsin cities received a significantly higher proportion of federal aid compared to reported losses. For example, Milwaukee reported an estimated $53.6 million in losses for 2020 and was allocated $394.2 million in federal aid.

Madison finance director David Schmiedicke said the allocation formula was partially tied to unemployment numbers and per capita income, which were more favorable in Madison compared to other metro Wisconsin cities.

The city experienced significant drops in Monona Terrace, room tax and parking revenues, Schmiedicke said, but property taxes — the largest source of revenue for the city — have remained stable.

“Probably in some areas it was worse, maybe not as bad as we thought in others,” he said about revenue losses.

About half of the city’s federal dollars are to be spent stabilizing the budget and replacing lost revenue, Schmiedicke said, while the other half is slated for homelessness services, youth employment, violence reduction and other social programs and activities.

The Treasury Department used lost revenue to determine how much flexibility to give governments in spending the aid. Under guidelines issued last May, governments that showed a loss were free to spend an equal amount on almost any government services, including roads and other projects not otherwise allowed under the rules.

A final rule released in January expanded that flexibility by allowing governments to claim up to $10 million of revenue losses, even if actual losses were less.

Financial turnaround

Federal assistance was not the only factor that helped governments bounce back.

Financial analysts also cite inflation, which pushed up prices and bolstered sales tax collections. Many consumers also had more to spend because of stimulus checks. A strong stock market drove up capital gains taxes. And an early pandemic rise in unemployment spared many higher earners, who shifted to working from home while continuing to pay income taxes.

In many places, the revenue rebound exceeded pre-pandemic levels. Total state tax revenues from last April through November rose 20% compared to the same period in 2019, according to a recent Urban Institute report.

For governments that already were financially strained, the pandemic deepened their losses but also resulted in a cash windfall.

The Hudson River Valley city of Poughkeepsie was rated by the New York comptroller as the state’s most financially stressed community in 2020. With a pre-pandemic deficit around $7 million and no reserves, the city quickly cut spending, sold property, froze hiring and instituted an early retirement program “in a desperate effort to close the gap” when the pandemic began, City Administrator Marc Nelson said.

The city reported a 2020 revenue loss of nearly $4.5 million under the Treasury Department’s formula. It’s getting more than $20 million from the American Rescue Plan. Though the relief money cannot be used to wipe out the deficit, the city plans to make major improvements to parks and swimming pools, including a complete rebuild of a run-down bathhouse that has been relying on portable toilets.

“These are things that would not have been within the city’s ability to take on were it not for the COVID relief money,” Nelson said.

Though they’re spending the federal aid, some Republican officials insist it was unnecessary in light of the rapidly rebounding tax revenues.

Missouri reported an estimated $900 million loss for 2020 but ended its 2021 fiscal year with a record cash balance. Republican Gov. Mike Parson recently proposed a $47 billion budget that is up nearly one-third over the current year because of surging federal and state revenues. He wants to spend more on infrastructure and public employee salaries while also saving more.

“When other states will be using federal dollars to fill spending gaps and budget shortfalls, we will be making investments in the future,” he said in his State of the State address.

Some states, including California and Texas, projected large revenue losses at the outset of the pandemic but have since posted big gains.

State Journal reporter Logan Wroge contributed to this report.