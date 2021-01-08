After holdup, Wisconsin legislative committee releases recount funds

Wisconsin's powerful budget committee has agreed to release funding to Dane and Milwaukee counties for their work in conducting the presidential recount, a move that comes after Republicans on the committee initially held up the reimbursement.

The process, which was put on pause last month when one member of the panel raised an objection to the ask, is back on track Friday after the committee's co-chairs announced the objection was withdrawn.

Still, co-chairs Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Howard Marklein said in a joint statement they still have concerns about the counties' receipts.

"When the request came before the committee, we did not have enough information to approve the reimbursements at the time," said Born, R-Beaver Dam. "Although the receipts from Dane and Milwaukee counties have raised concerns, we now have the information we need to approve their request. At this time, the Wisconsin Elections Commission can reimburse them for their recount expenses."