After holdup, Wisconsin legislative committee releases recount funds

Wisconsin's powerful budget committee has agreed to release funding to Dane and Milwaukee counties for their work in conducting the presidential recount, a move that comes after Republicans on the committee initially held up the reimbursement.
The process, which was put on pause last month when one member of the panel raised an objection to the ask, is back on track Friday after the committee's co-chairs announced the objection was withdrawn.
Still, co-chairs Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Howard Marklein said in a joint statement they still have concerns about the counties' receipts.
"When the request came before the committee, we did not have enough information to approve the reimbursements at the time," said Born, R-Beaver Dam. "Although the receipts from Dane and Milwaukee counties have raised concerns, we now have the information we need to approve their request. At this time, the Wisconsin Elections Commission can reimburse them for their recount expenses."
Born's office last month said the objection came about because only the initial estimate of the costs were available, with the final figures not yet completed or shared at that time. Since then, those final numbers have been submitted to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
In all, Dane County incurred over $729,700 in costs to administer the presidential recount election, coming in about $11,000 under Clerk Scott McDonell’s original estimate to the commission. Meanwhile, Milwaukee County also came in under its original estimate, with final costs totaling nearly $1.7 million compared to the initial $2.04 million estimate, according to Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson.
The process, conducted in Wisconsin's biggest and bluest counties after President Donald Trump requested a partial recount of the state that narrowly went for President-elect Joe Biden, came after Trump's campaign forwarded $3 million to officials to cover the costs.
Marklein, R-Spring Green, said committee members were specifically concerned about what he labeled "the high hourly rate paid to workers," as well as "expensive rental costs when we have county-owned buildings sitting empty."
"We plan to consider options for the future," he added. "This committee will protect the state's checkbook."
But under a law signed by Republican former Gov. Scott Walker following the 2016 election, state dollars can not used to pay for recounts when the margin of victory is over 0.25%. The difference in Wisconsin was 20,682 votes, or just over 0.6%.
In Dane County, the total cost of the recount, $729,733, includes expenses for recount staff, security, room rental at Madison’s Monona Terrace, tabulator machines and election software.
Among the most expensive items: the county paid $243,122 for temporary workers who tabulated the ballots during the week-and-a-half process and $129,530 for high speed-scanners. Security costs included $104,306 for the Madison Police Department and $8,694 for a private security company.
Most of those tabulating the ballots were paid $30, McDonell said, while a few managing the recount were paid $45. In addition, he noted, a number of county clerks from other counties worked for free to help manage the process.
McDonell defended those costs in an email, noting that the recount was held over the Thanksgiving holiday and in the midst of a pandemic.
"The costs were actual receipts and matched the estimate the Trump campaign was given in advance," he wrote. "The hourly rate was based on tabulators working over the holidays risking their lives to recount ballots for a President who has repeatedly lied to voters about the integrity and validity of the election and fomented an insurrection against our republic."
Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher wrote in an email that while she was glad the Joint Finance Committee had decided to reimburse the county, "there never should have been an objection in the first place."
"That this decision comes after yet another certification of the fall 2020 general election and only after acts of sedition and riots in our nation's capitol is reprehensible," she added.
The reimbursement request was submitted to the Joint Finance Committee on behalf of the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Nov. 20, when the recount officially kicked off in the two counties. The commission, though required by state statute to reimburse local officials for the costs incurred, first needed approval from the committee to allocate the money because it lacks budget authority to make the appropriation.
Once the actual costs of conducting the recount are reported, any extra funding leftover from the $3 million is refunded to the Trump campaign. The process has to occur within 45 days of the recount’s completion. The counties completed their work and certified results at the end of November.
The lawmaker who first raised the objection has still not been identified.
Abigail Becker contributed to this report.