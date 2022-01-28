After failed search for police monitor, Madison oversight board opts for recruiting help

The Madison citizens board charged with hiring the city’s first independent police monitor voted unanimously Thursday to retain an outside firm to recruit candidates and help it manage the hiring process.

The move comes a month after the person recruited and selected by the board, with help from the city’s Human Resources Department, took himself out of the running amid revelations that he’d discriminated against a woman he’d been having an affair with and violated state licensing requirements at a company he ran more than 15 years ago.

Madison director of human resources Harper Donahue told the Police Civilian Oversight Board that there had already been internal discussions about hiring an outside recruiter, possibly one recommended by the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement.

Board member Maia Pearson said she was worried about a firm that is “not a part of our community ... choosing someone for our community,” but Donahue said outsourcing some recruitment and hiring tasks would not shut the board out of the hiring process.

“You can be as involved as you all agree to be,” he said.

The board is responsible for hiring the monitor under the September 2020 ordinance that created it, but City Attorney Mike Haas said that doesn’t preclude it from getting help with the process as long as the board makes the final decision. The city’s Police and Fire Commission, which is responsible for hiring the city’s police and fire chiefs, used an outside firm to recruit candidates before it voted to hire current Police Chief Shon Barnes in December 2020.

The board started meeting in November 2020. Its efforts to hire the monitor resulted in 30 candidates and two finalists, one of whom had dropped out of the running by November of last year.

The board voted in closed session to hire the other finalist, Byron Bishop, currently Equal Opportunities Division manager in the city’s Department of Civil Rights, on Dec. 16. A week later, after details of Bishop’s behavior at his former security firm, APA of Madison, were shared with city officials, the board voted in another closed session to rescind its offer, according to board member Ankita Bharadwaj.

Informed of the vote, Bishop withdrew his candidacy.

The city also faces another challenge in hiring a monitor: Eric A. Hill, a white former military police officer who sought the monitor position, filed state and federal discrimination complaints in November, alleging that nearly 30 social media posts by board members disparaging white men and the military put him at an unfair disadvantage.

The monitor will be able to conduct investigations of police, but under state law, only the city’s Police and Fire Commission hires, fires and disciplines officers. Official investigations of officer-involved deaths also must be conducted by outside law enforcement agencies, under state law.

The board’s eventual hire would still need the OK from the City Council. The position is expected to pay about $125,000.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.