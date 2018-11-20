After Madison's Journey Mental Health Center announced in August that it was closing Kajsiab House, a unique therapy program for the city’s Hmong community, members of Madison's Southeast Asian communities teamed up to save the center.
Representatives of the new Hmong Institute and Freedom, Inc. stood side by side at a September press conference, asking for $150,000 from the community to keep Kajsiab's programs going until the end of the year.
“We always hear the saying that it takes a village to raise a child, but in this case it’s going to take a village to save our elders,” said Peng Her, CEO of the Hmong Institute.
Two months later, there’s friction between Her’s nonprofit and Freedom, Inc. Freedom, Inc. has accused Her and his wife, Mai Zong Vue, board president of the Hmong Institute, of seizing control of Kajsiab and working against longtime program manager Doua Vang.
“Two people who have come in to volunteer have now taken over the project,” said Kazbuag Vaj, co-executive director of Freedom, Inc. “It’s heartbreaking.”
Freedom, Inc. is currently hosting services to Hmong elders at its facilities via an organization known as the Southeast Asian Healing Center, or SEAHC, while the Hmong Institute is providing similar services through the Hmong Kajsiab program with Anesis Therapy at the Catholic Multicultural Center.
Her said Vang agreed to have the Hmong Institute act as a fiscal agent of Hmong Kajsiab, the new name for Kajsiab House, and the Hmong Institute is under contract with the county to provide services.
Freedom, Inc. plans to address the issue at a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. at 1810 S. Park St. The organization is also asking Madison residents to call their City Council alders and ask that the $115,000 in city funds slated for Kajsiab programming in 2019 be directed to the SEAHC or open a request for proposals process to claim the funding.
Background
Kajsiab House was a program of Journey Mental Health Center that served Hmong elders, including refugees and veterans who fought for the U.S. in the Vietnam War. Along with wrap-around services like English classes, meals and community discussions, Kajsiab provided culturally sensitive mental health counselling and therapy.
Journey also offered a Cambodian Temple program, which served about 125 members of the local Southeast Asian population to gather and receive mental health care.
In August, Journey announced it was ending both programs on Sept. 28 due to a funding problem. The loss was widely mourned as devastating.
But the community rallied and raised $125,000 to provide services to the end of the year, with contributions from the city, county, businesses and individuals. The program, now called Hmong Kajsiab, relocated to the Catholic Multicultural Center off South Park Street and the move was celebrated with a festive ceremony.
The city contributed $40,000 in gap funding for Anesis and the county contributed $40,000 in gap funding for the Hmong Institute. For 2019, the city has budgeted $115,000 in funds for the project and the county set aside $50,000 for the Hmong Institute and $8,000 for the CMC. The city did not specify a fiscal agent to receive the funds, but said they would be distributed "upon approval of a plan that specifies services and a provider agency."
Recent conflict
A Monday press release from Freedom, Inc., said Vue and Her have “seized control” of the Kajsiab program. That's harmful because the elders have built trust with leaders like Vang, Vaj said.
“Their actions were not in consultation with stakeholders such as the Friends of Kajsiab House, patients, staff or the Hmong and Khmer community and they have refused to work with SEAHC on a common transition plan,” the press release said. Vaj alleged that Her and Vue “strategically leveraged funding to go to the Hmong Institute.”
Both parties agreed that the original plan was for county funding to go to the Catholic Multicultural Center. The groups eventually decided against this, instead choosing the Hmong Institute as a fiscal agent. Program manager Doua Vang was present and in agreement when this was decided.
Vang said he trusted Her and Vue to be the fiscal agents, and he understood that money would simply pass through the Hmong Institute to Kajsiab. But now, Vue and Her manage the funds and run the program, he said.
Her and Vue said it comes down to a difference of opinion in how to spend funds. Her and Vue believed that the first step should be to hire back billable staff in order to generate income, and then later bring in additional, non-credentialed staff. They said Vang wanted to hire back more support staff sooner, which they felt wasn’t sustainable.
After his Journey contract ended, Vang was again hired as program manager at the new Hmong Kajsiab, before he realized that he was “no longer in control of his own staff,” Vaj said. Vang said he tried to meet with Anesis to discuss his role, but said they would not talk to him unless Vue was in the room. Vang then resigned.
“I think Doua was assuming that he was the supervisor … like he used to be, and then when he met with Anesis he realized that oh, he’s program manager but Anesis is his boss,” Vue said. “It’s a little harder for him to transition into.”
Even after he resigned, Vang continued to volunteer with Hmong Kajsiab at CMC until last week. After an incident involving an argument among staff, Her sent out a letter banning Vang and any SEAHC members from working at Hmong Kajsiab.
“Your presence and those associated with your organization has created a stressful work environment for Hmong Kajsiab staff and clients, such as the incident on Friday,” Her’s letter said.
Vaj disputes this account of Vang's behavior.
After Her’s letter, many of the elders abandoned the Hmong Kajsiab program at CMC and about 60 started meeting in the Freedom Inc. office, Vaj said. Vang is leading the SEAHC, which is providing clinical and social services, as well as case managers to deal with housing and benefits.
Vue confirmed that attendance has dropped significantly, but there are still about 20 attendees at Hmong Kajsiab.
“It’s not a competition to ... see how many numbers you have, but the quality of the service,” she said. “We have confidence that the elders are intelligent enough to make their own decision when they’re not afraid, and our doors are open.”
Funding future
Jim O'Keefe, director of the city's Community Development Division, said that with two parties interested in the funds, the city will likely have to conduct an RFP process, meaning funds may not be available by Jan. 1, 2019.
Vaj said she hesitated to call a reporter about the conflict and has been trying to keep the issue from the press and local officials in order to resolve the issue within community.
“There’s this split, and it’s a horrible split and I’ve made several attempts to talk to Mai Zong and Peng,” Vaj said, adding the situation has been worsened by miscommunication. “Unfortunately we have to take it to the public if the city and county are not willing to speak to people who have been with Kajsiab for 18 years.”
“Our intention as community advocates is just to advocate to get the funding and help sustain the program and then hand the program over to Doua again,” Vue said. “Unfortunately Doua disagreed with the approach after monies were secured, where he wants to run things the way he runs things.”
Abigail Becker contributed to this report.