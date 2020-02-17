After a wait, state delivering $1 million for homeless shelters over two years

After a wait, the state Legislature's budget committee on Monday delivered $1 million more on a grant program that supports emergency homeless shelters over the next two years.

The funds would help add beds to existing shelters or create new shelters in areas of need. The state grant program has not seen an increase in 25 years, advocates say.

"We have now doubled the amount of money available for emergency shelters that comes through the state," said Michael Basford, director of the Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness. "That's not nothing. It means we'll be able to serve more people and help get people off the street and that's a big deal."

The legislation is part of a GOP-led package of eight bills and represents only a portion of the $7.5 million set aside in the state budget for homelessness initiatives over two years.

The Republican-controlled Assembly passed the bills in June, but they stalled in the Senate, with proponents trying in vain last year to get them passed before winter's cold arrived. Some Republicans in the Senate raised concerns over the cost and effectiveness of the proposal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}