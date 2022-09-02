After 9-year hiatus, conservative Super PAC spent millions against Rebecca Kleefisch before primary

After a 9-year hiatus from spending on Wisconsin state elections, the conservative Super PAC Club for Growth pumped more than $3.5 million into opposition ads against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the days leading up to her loss to Republican Tim Michels in the Aug. 9 primary.

A new report from Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign spending, notes that Club for Growth's independent expenditure group shelled out millions between July 26 and Aug. 5 on television, radio and digital ads targeting Kleefisch, who served two terms under former Gov. Scott Walker.

Matthew Rothschild, WDC's executive director, said Club for Growth's opposition spending against Kleefisch, paired with Michels' wealth and ability to spend millions on his campaign — as well as former President Donald Trump's backing — all helped Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., defeat Kleefisch, who at one time was deemed by many to be the de facto frontrunner in the race.

"If I’m Rebecca Kleefisch, I despise Donald Trump right now and I despise Club for Growth because those are the one person and the one group most responsible for her defeat," Rothschild said Friday.

"It was bad enough that Tim Michels had unlimited personal resources and then to have this outside group come in and just pour enormous amounts of money into the race in the homestretch against Rebecca Kleefisch — who worked diligently for years going to every county Republican Party event and parade — and then she just gets swamped by all this money," he added.

While Club for Growth traditionally opposes Democratic candidates in federal and state elections, the Super PAC has also spent on GOP primaries, targeting Republicans not deemed conservative enough.

Club for Growth Action posted a statement on Aug. 10 celebrating Michels' victory over Kleefisch, who the group described as a "big government 'RINO.'" "RINO" is an acronym for "Republican in name only," a derogatory term for party members deemed insufficiently loyal.

“Rebecca Kleefisch is a career politician who has a long record of carrying water for special interests, and Michels is the right candidate to represent the people of Wisconsin," Club for Growth Action President David McIntosh said in an Aug. 10 statement.

One of Club for Growth's ads accused Kleefisch of being backed by political insiders, a topic that gained momentum in the months leading up to the primary as several candidates, including Kevin Nicholson and Michels, labeled themselves as outsiders and anti-establishment candidates. A second ad criticized the former lieutenant governor for traveling to China in 2014 and described her as "easy to co-opt, too weak to lead."

A third ad paid for by Club for Growth faults the two-term lieutenant governor for not backing Trump in 2016.

Rothschild said it's difficult to measure exactly how much impact Club for Growth's spending had on the primary, but said negative ads paired with Michels' spending and backing from Trump all likely played a considerable role in Kleefisch's loss.

Michels spent about $12 million — the most a gubernatorial candidate has spent in state history — including millions on television and online ads in less than four months after entering the race in late-April. Kleefisch formally launched her campaign in Sept. 2021.

“If money was the only thing that mattered, Alex Lasry would be the Democratic nominee for Senate right now," said Michels' spokesman Brian Fraley, in reference to the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, who spent more than $12 million on his campaign before dropping out before the primary. "Tim Michels ran a full spectrum campaign. While the TV commercials get all the press attention, Tim built a broad, grassroots coalition, and the hard work paid off."

While rallying for Michels in Waukesha County days before the primary, Trump described Kleefisch as "the handpicked candidate of the failed establishment."

Kleefisch did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Club for Growth's $3.55 million on opposition ads against Kleefisch came after a nearly decade-long hiatus from Wisconsin state elections. Club for Growth Wisconsin, the state arm of the national Super PAC, spent more than $11 million on ads in legislative and statewide races between 2010 and 2013.

Club for Growth Wisconsin became one of several groups targeted in the John Doe investigation into alleged campaign finance law violations between outside groups and Walker during the former governor's 2011 and 2012 recall elections.

The John Doe investigation included two separate investigations dating back to 2010. The first John Doe into Walker's Milwaukee County executive office resulted in six felony convictions, including for campaign-related crimes.

The second John Doe, based on evidence collected in the first, was looking into Walker raising millions of dollars for the Wisconsin Club for Growth, which acted as a campaign hub for Republicans during the 2011 and 2012 recall elections, according to investigators.