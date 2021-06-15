After 83K vaccine doses, Alliant Energy Center will close COVID-19 operations June 26

On June 26, the Alliant Energy Center will close as a community testing and vaccination site as 60% of Dane County’s population is vaccinated against the coronavirus and the community has largely reopened since public health orders lifted earlier this month.
The site on the city’s south side has been an integral part of Dane County’s COVID-19 response and allowed Public Health Madison & Dane County to maintain an accurate picture of the pandemic in the community.
“It has been our honor to provide these critical services to the community year-round throughout this pandemic,” Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich said in a statement Monday. “Our staff has put in thousands of hours of work, day in and day out to meet the evolving needs of our community and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
That staff included people like Charles Link, who said he wanted to help out on the COVID-19 response frontlines, and Bridgette Moore, who lost three family members to the virus. Since the first COVID-19 test on May 1, 2020 and first vaccine dose on December 29, 2020, more than 150 full-time, part-time, and limited-term employees have staffed the Alliant.
Public Health has conducted about 425,000 COVID-19 tests and administered 83,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at Alliant — 11% of Dane County doses. Approximately 33% of residents received a COVID-19 test at Alliant.
From May 2020 through last fall, the Wisconsin National Guard contributed to Public Health’s work to staff testing at the Alliant. FEMA and the National Guard supported vaccination efforts in April and May, increasing capacity from 5,600 to 7,700 doses per week.
“An effort of this size and magnitude could never have been accomplished without collaboration and support at the county, state, and federal level,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in the statement, thanking Public Health, the Wisconsin National Guard, Dane County Emergency Management, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and FEMA.
Heinrich said at the Madison City Council’s executive meeting June 8 that the Alliant saw 48,000 fewer tests in May than at its peak last October. During the first week of June, Heinrich said about 1,300 people came to the site for testing.
But that’s what Public Health wants the numbers to reflect, Heinrich said, given the vaccine availability in the community and low level of COVID-19 activity. The county's two-week percent positivity rate is at 0.7% as of Monday.
“Even though we’re having low numbers of folks coming through here, we still have enough testing resources available in Dane County to assure that we are keeping the pulse on COVID activities,” Heinrich said last week.
Though the Alliant Energy Center won’t be a continued part of the county’s COVID-19 response, that doesn’t mean people won’t be able to find testing in Dane County. Testing and vaccination services will continue at Public Health’s South Madison and East Washington office as well as mobile vaccination clinics throughout the county.
“The best way to protect ourselves and each other is to get vaccinated,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in the statement. “As we look to lift vaccination rates in our communities, we must continue to put the focus on those most vulnerable to COVID-19 by providing equitable access to the vaccine.”
