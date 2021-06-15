After 83K vaccine doses, Alliant Energy Center will close COVID-19 operations June 26

On June 26, the Alliant Energy Center will close as a community testing and vaccination site as 60% of Dane County’s population is vaccinated against the coronavirus and the community has largely reopened since public health orders lifted earlier this month.

The site on the city’s south side has been an integral part of Dane County’s COVID-19 response and allowed Public Health Madison & Dane County to maintain an accurate picture of the pandemic in the community.

“It has been our honor to provide these critical services to the community year-round throughout this pandemic,” Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich said in a statement Monday. “Our staff has put in thousands of hours of work, day in and day out to meet the evolving needs of our community and slow the spread of COVID-19.”