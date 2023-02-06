A Madison native, Scott Kerr has been a city employee for his entire adult life, working for 42 years with the Parking Utility, Building Inspection and Traffic Engineering divisions, where he's poised for a promotion.

But the 60-year-old, a storyteller with a gift of comic timing and a craftsman who loves using found objects to make clever improvements to the home he shares with his wife, Judy, is seeking one more city job: mayor.

Kerr wants to make government more responsive and intends to raise and spend under $100 on his campaign to prove "that we can get the money out of politics or confirming for people that it takes money to get elected."

"I want to make Madison city government more responsive to the citizens by creating better access and feedback systems so that when we make decisions that impact people, every voice can be heard," he said. "(And) focus on fiscally responsible, common-sense solutions to the issues that must be addressed to improve Madison in every way possible."

Observers say Kerr is well-liked and performed well in his city jobs.

"He's very social," said Nancy Prusaitis, a longtime colleague in the Building Inspection Division, now retired. "He is a really good listener. He is very familiar with the city and he deals with all the departments. He would bring something different to the office."

The main knock against his candidacy is a lack of experience running a big organization.

"I have been part of teams in many of my positions and intend to take a team management style into the mayor's office," Kerr said. "I will staff the office with people who have broad backgrounds and skills that expand my knowledge and experience in the city."

"I have no kids or pets and my wife just retired and her idea is we should travel. So, if I don't get elected, I probably have a maximum of two years left with the city," he said. "If I do get elected, I'm a one-term mayor. I will have over 46 years of service with the city. They don't give you a gold watch for 50, so I will be stepping down after one term and traveling with my wife."

The next James Dean

Kerr's parents met in Madison. When his father left the military, he settled in Madison to go to school under the GI bill, Kerr said. His mother, who came from a larger family, came to Madison after high school to find work. When he was born, his parents were the resident managers of an apartment building on the South Side, and the family later moved to the East Side.

"I started thrifting as a child. My family was not wealthy and curb shopping was something my mother taught me very young," he said. "Any piece of furniture that was thrown out that had even parts that remained usable would be brought home and remade into what we needed or repaired and sold at garage sales. I enjoy repurposing things rather than adding to the landfill and I am frugal to say the least, so if I can make something rather than purchase it I do."

One example from his home: a basement ceiling fashioned from cabinet facades, mirrors and other materials in a space that also holds a salvaged bar he refurbished.

As a youth, Kerr had two ambitions — "I was going to become the next James Dean," he said. "The other was law enforcement."

But becoming the next James Dean "is not as easy as one might think," he said. And a deer hunting accident during his freshman year of high school limited his potential for a career in law enforcement.

While in a tree stand, he had put his rifle on safety, but he had a freak accident, and the gun went off with his left hand over the muzzle. Kerr had taken hunter safety and knew he had to pressure his wrist to stop the bleeding, so he stuck his wrist in his mouth and bit down hard.

A game warden watching from a fire tower saw the accident and radioed for help. A surgeon later said his veins looked like they had been clamped and the combination of his biting his wrist and the gun flash prevented heavy blood loss. The Mayo Clinic sent specialists who successfully used experimental procedures, so he lost his index finger at the wrist but nothing else.

"It ended my guitar playing, but I still tried to play the drums," he said. "But if you were standing to my left while I was playing drums it was not a safe place to be because there's a good chance at some point that stick was coming out and I had no idea when."

The surgery also undermined his capacity to shoot a gun and left him vulnerable if somebody grabs across his hand just right and squeezes just right, physical liabilities that eventually blocked his dreams of a law enforcement career.

Education over fines

After high school, he nonetheless began law enforcement studies at Madison Area Technical College, "still delusional and thinking I could make it," he said.

But he also got a job with the city Parking Utility, which "seemed like a great job because you sat in this little box and when you didn't have a customer you could study," he said. He also worked as a bouncer at some Downtown bars and later did security gigs in Madison and Chicago.

As a Parking Utility cashier, Kerr was a police "wannabe" who shared information with officers and even won an award from the UW-Madison Police Department for helping nab 55 drunk drivers in a year.

"I would tell (customers) they were too drunk to drive. They should park their car. I would help them get a cab," he said. "That would be followed by (the drivers telling him) all kinds of (crude) information about my family that I wasn't aware of or other charming comments. That's really dumb because you're making somebody mad who's got nothing better to do than call the police and tell them what direction you're going."

While a cashier, Kerr began another tradition — stopping by a florist en route to work, stashing some flowers under the cashier counter and giving them out one at a time to random customers, male, female, or couples. "If they looked (like they were feeling) down, certainly gave them a flower; if they were having a great night, adding a flower to make it even better," he said.

Eventually, the city told him to stop due to Ethics Code guidance on gift giving, but a few months later on his birthday he bought a large number of roses and delivered them to every office in the City-County Building. Since then, on every birthday that falls on a weekday, he's taken a vacation day, bought roses and delivered them to an ever-expanding number of locations, including hospitals, television stations and nursing homes.

"I have an endless number of fabulous interactions with so many people doing this," he said. "Most have no idea who I was."

Kerr would work for the Parking Utility for 19 years before moving to the Building Inspection Division in 1999, remaining in that office until 2017.

At one time or another, he was part of every city Neighborhood Resource Team, which serve needy areas, where he engaged people living from paycheck to paycheck, overcrowded apartments, people using storage lockers as bedrooms, cockroaches and bedbugs, and desperate parents placing a crib near a furnace for warmth.

He learned that violators responded better to education than fines.

Eventually, he moved to traffic engineering, where he's worked on complex projects that have an emphasis on needing street opening permits. Because he's assumed increasing responsibilities, he was recently recommended for promotion to an engineering program specialist 1.

What has he learned?

"That we are a collective of very different people who for the most part support each other and try to help our community," he said. "Madison residents will accept and adapt to the situations they find themselves in. Few expect others to help them while many are willing to offer help."

"After 42 years with the city," he said, "I can give you stories on just about anything."

Madison appears on a lot of 'best of' lists. Here are 25 of them Best place to live Best Beer Best biking Best city for the young and broke Best state capitals Best naked bike ride Most caring city Best remote work situation Best city for recent grads Best city to rent with pets Best School Best place for kids Best food truck Best college football Sportiest city Best outdoor activities Best work-life balance Best city for runners Best scientists Best place to walk Most successful women Greenest city Best place to retire Happiest city Most dog-friendly city